Preview: Colorado at Arizona State

The best aerial attack in the Pac-12 South goes up against the division’s worst passing defense when Arizona State hosts Colorado on Saturday. Behind Taylor Kelly - one of only three FBS quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards in every game this season, the Sun Devils are averaging 359.4 yards through the air, good for ninth in the country. The Buffaloes have given up more than 400 yards passing in each of their past two games and are ranked 121st out of 123 FBS teams in passing defense.

Arizona State will be looking to rebound from a 37-34 loss to Notre Dame last week that dropped it out of the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kelly passed for 362 yards and three touchdowns but had an interception returned for a score late in the game to seal the Sun Devils’ fate in Arlington, Texas. Colorado has been outscored 101-33 in its past two games, including a 57-16 loss at home to No. 2 Oregon last week.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -25

ABOUT COLORADO (2-2, 0-2 Pac-12 South): The Buffaloes have been badly outplayed in their two conference games after opening the season with two wins under first-year coach Mike MacIntyre. Quarterback Connor Wood has thrown for 1,092 yards and eight touchdowns but only two have come in the past two games, during which time he has four interceptions. One bright spot for Colorado has been junior receiver Paul Richardson, who is second in the FBS with 155.3 yards receiving per game and has five touchdown catches to go with a 75-yard scoring pass on a trick play against the Ducks.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12): Kelly, a junior in his second season as the starter, has plenty of weapons as part of an offense averaging 42.2 points per game. Senior running back Marion Grice leads the nation in scoring with 13 TDs - eight rushing and five receiving - and has 753 all-purpose yards. Sophomore receiver Jaelen Strong has 39 catches for 569 yards and three scores and has surpassed 100 yards in four consecutive games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has won all four meetings, including a 51-17 victory in Boulder last season.

2. Colorado has lost its past 10 conference games.

3. Sun Devils DT Will Sutton, the Pac-12’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has one sack after collecting 13 last season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 42, Colorado 17