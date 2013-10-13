Arizona State 54, Colorado 13: Taylor Kelly passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in one half of action as the host Sun Devils trounced the Buffaloes in a Pac-12 mismatch.

Kelly was 9-of-19 for 233 yards for Arizona State (4-2, 2-1) to snap a string of five 300-yard passing games to open the season. Running back Marion Grice rushed for 88 yards and two TDs to push his nation-leading total to 15 for the season.

Freshman Sefo Liufau replaced ineffective Connor Wood at quarterback late in the first quarter and promptly led a touchdown drive for Colorado (2-3, 0-3), which has been blown out in each of its past three games and has lost 11 conference games in a row. Liufau finished 18-of-26 for 169 yards in his first action, while Wood was 0-for-4 with an interception.

The Sun Devils jumped on the Buffaloes right from the start, scoring 25 points in the first 10:15. Kelly and Grice led the way, combining for five TDs to help give Arizona State a 47-6 lead at halftime.

Most of the starters sat out the second half for the Sun Devils, including receiver Jaelen Strong, who had for 109 yards receiving and a touchdown — the fifth game in a row he has surpassed 100 yards. Christian Powell had a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Buffaloes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sun Devils have won all five meetings. … Colorado WR Paul Richardson, who came in second in the FBS in receiving yards per game (155.3), caught four passes for 39 yards. … Arizona State’s Davon Coleman, normally a defensive end, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kelly in the second quarter.