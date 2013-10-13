FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona State 54, Colorado 13
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona State 54, Colorado 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arizona State 54, Colorado 13: Taylor Kelly passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in one half of action as the host Sun Devils trounced the Buffaloes in a Pac-12 mismatch.

Kelly was 9-of-19 for 233 yards for Arizona State (4-2, 2-1) to snap a string of five 300-yard passing games to open the season. Running back Marion Grice rushed for 88 yards and two TDs to push his nation-leading total to 15 for the season.

Freshman Sefo Liufau replaced ineffective Connor Wood at quarterback late in the first quarter and promptly led a touchdown drive for Colorado (2-3, 0-3), which has been blown out in each of its past three games and has lost 11 conference games in a row. Liufau finished 18-of-26 for 169 yards in his first action, while Wood was 0-for-4 with an interception.

The Sun Devils jumped on the Buffaloes right from the start, scoring 25 points in the first 10:15. Kelly and Grice led the way, combining for five TDs to help give Arizona State a 47-6 lead at halftime.

Most of the starters sat out the second half for the Sun Devils, including receiver Jaelen Strong, who had for 109 yards receiving and a touchdown — the fifth game in a row he has surpassed 100 yards. Christian Powell had a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Buffaloes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sun Devils have won all five meetings. … Colorado WR Paul Richardson, who came in second in the FBS in receiving yards per game (155.3), caught four passes for 39 yards. … Arizona State’s Davon Coleman, normally a defensive end, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kelly in the second quarter.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.