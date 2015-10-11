No. 25 Boise State hammers Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - No. 25 Boise State and its unflappable true freshman quarterback hammered Colorado State 41-10 on Saturday night at Hughes Stadium with big plays in the first half and physical dominance in the second half.

The Broncos scored first-half touchdowns on plays of 53, 56 and 85 yards to build a 17-point lead. They closed out their fourth straight win with two touchdown drives over 80 yards in the second half and a stingy defense that hasn’t allowed a second-half point since the Sept. 12 loss at BYU.

The defense contributed two interceptions and a forced fumble, increasing its total takeaways to 13 during the winning streak.

Still, the Broncos walked away a bit unsatisfied.

“I told those guys, ‘Enjoy it,'” coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’re never in that mindset, this is just what we do. Every single week is a challenge. We played a good Colorado State team, they were ready to play us. Our guys came out here, started fast and got after it. Did we play perfectly? No. Was that our standard? No. Did we come here to win the game, and is that what we wanted to get done? Absolutely.”

Quarterback Brett Rypien faced more defensive pressure than he has in his young career but made some timely throws just before he was hit. Rypien topped 300 passing yards for the second time in three starts, setting a career high with 339. He threw his first interception but also scored his first touchdown.

Sophomore tailback Jeremy McNichols added his second 100-yard rushing game (104 yards), 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns before leaving after a hit to the head.

Junior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck made five catches for 178 yards and two scores.

“Brett played really well tonight,” Harsin said. “... He’s seeing some things and feeling some things out there. I was very proud of the way he played tonight and I just see him each game getting better and better.”

Boise State improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West going into a key Mountain Division game Friday night at Utah State. Colorado State slipped to 2-4, 0-2 in its first season under coach Mike Bobo.

“We pretty much got whipped soundly in all three phases tonight,” Bobo said. “... We had a chance to grab momentum a couple times during the game and couldn’t do it. They were more consistent, made more plays and out-executed us all night.”

Boise State stormed out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

The defense forced a three-and-out and the offense went 72 yards in five plays, capped by wide receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes’ 53-yard touchdown connection to Sperbeck on a double pass. It was a new twist on a Boise State favorite because Sperbeck usually throws the ball on that play.

It was the first time Williams-Rhodes has thrown a pass in any football game.

“I told them I‘m only good for about 25 yards, but Thomas ran a little farther than that and I was able to get it there,” Williams-Rhodes said.

Broncos safety Darian Thompson forced a fumble two plays later to set up a Tyler Rausa field goal for a 10-0 lead.

After another Rams three-and-out, McNichols broke a 56-yard touchdown run for a 17-0 lead.

The Colorado State offense got untracked on the ensuing possession. The Rams marched 75 yards in 16 plays, converting two fourth-and-ones.

On third-and-12 at the Boise State 13-yard line, wide receiver Joe Hansley was open in the front of the end zone and hauled in a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Coleman Key, who took over on the third possession.

The Broncos answered the Rams’ touchdown in one play - a nice throw by Rypien to Sperbeck on a deep crossing route. Sperbeck ran away from the defense for an 85-yard score.

Colorado State made it 24-10 on a 62-yard drive that ended with a field goal.

The Broncos pulled ahead 27-10 on a field goal on the final play of the half.

NOTES: Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols has scored 14 touchdowns. He entered the game with the national lead. ... Former Boise State RB Jay Ajayi, a rookie with the Miami Dolphins, traveled with the team to and from Boise as the Dolphins have a bye. ... Colorado State’s 17-point halftime deficit was its largest of the year. ... Colorado State WR Rashard Higgins caught a pass in his 31st straight game. He has at least one reception in every game of his college career. ... Boise State S Darian Thompson tied the Mountain West record set by Utah’s Eric Weddle in the third quarter with his 18th career interception.