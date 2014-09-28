FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 59, Colorado 56 (2 OT)
September 28, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

California 59, Colorado 56 (2 OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: Jared instead of Jarred)

California 59, Colorado 56 (2 OT): Jared Goff threw a career-high seven touchdowns and James Langford kicked a 34-yard field goal following a goal-line stand in the second overtime as the host Golden Bears bounced back from a brutal loss by outlasting the Buffaloes.

Colorado’s Sefo Liufau threw a school-record seven touchdown passes, including a 25-yarder to Nelson Spruce in the first overtime on the next play after Goff’s 25-yarder to Bryce Treggs. The Buffaloes advanced to the California 2-yard line in the second OT before getting stuffed on four straight runs - the last a bootleg by Liufau - and three plays later, Langford converted the winning field goal to give coach Sonny Dykes his first Pac-12 victory.

Daniel Lasco caught a 92-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 108 yards as California (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) bounced back from a 49-46 loss at Arizona last week in which it blew a 31-13 lead entering the fourth quarter. Goff was 23-of-41 for 449 yards and threw a pair of TD passes to Kenny Lawler and one to Stephen Anderson, who caught seven passes for 136 yards as the Golden Bears won their first Pac-12 game since a 31-17 victory at Washington State on Oct. 13, 2012.

Liufau was 46-of-67 for 449 yards - all career highs - while Spruce, who leads the nation with 10 touchdown catches and has at least one in seven straight games, had three TDs among his school-record 19 catches for a career-high 176 yards. George Frazier scored two TDs as Colorado (2-3, 0-2) fell to 4-25 in the Pac-12 since joining the conference in 2011 and lost its seventh straight game in the state of California.

Liufau’s sixth touchdown pass - a 30-yarder to redshirt freshman Bryce Bobo with 21 seconds left - made it 49-49 as the teams combined for 28 points in the final 3:23. California appeared to be in control when linebacker Jake Kearney intercepted a scrambling Liufau with 2:51 remaining and Goff connected with Chris Harper for a 40-yard touchdown on third-and-13 to give the Golden Bears a 49-42 lead with 2:29 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado led 28-14 at halftime after dominating in rushing yards (107-34), time of possession (20:22-9:38) and first downs (22-9). ... California WR Darius Powe (nine catches, 188 yards, touchdown) did not play because of a shoulder injury. ... K Will Oliver missed three field goals for the Buffaloes, who fell to 2-17-1 in the Golden State.

