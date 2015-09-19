Preview: Colorado vs. Colorado State

Colorado bounced back nicely from itsmistake-laden season-opening loss in Hawaii with a 48-14 rout of Massachusetts.The Buffaloes are now looking to extend the rare momentum in Saturday’s RockyMountain Showdown tilt against Colorado State at Sports Authority Field at MileHigh in Denver.

Colorado has only posted back-to-back victoriesonce – winning its opening two contests of the 2013 season – since 2010 and islooking for its first winning season since 2005. The Buffs held a 17-7 leadover the Rams in the 2014 season opener but watched the Mountain West program putup the final 24 points to notch a 31-17 win. “You never want to lose to a team twice in a row,” Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau told the Boulder Daily Camera earlier this week. “Wehave a chip on our shoulder in terms of losing last year and wanting to performbetter this year.” Colorado State’s season has gone the opposite way as the Rams openedwith a 65-13 romp over FCS member Savannah State before dropping a 23-20overtime heartbreaker to visiting Minnesota in a game they led for 40 minutes,40 seconds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Colorado-3.5

ABOUT COLORADO (1-1): The Buffs trampled the visitingMinutemen last Saturday with their best single-game rushing performance ineight years – a 390-yard outing spearheaded by 100-yard rushers Michael AdkinsII (19 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown) and Christian Powell (eight,105, two).Colorado, though, lost starting left tackle Jeromy Irwin to a season-ending torn ACLin the game, and Liufau’s blindside will now be protected by sophomore SamKronshage. Defensively, the Buffs own the Pac-12’s third-best rushing defense(123.5 yards) and are led by safety Ryan Moeller (14 total tackles).

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (1-1): After throwing for 289yards and five TDs against Savannah State in his first career start, NickStevens was pulled in the third quarter last week in favor of Coleman Key, butfirst-year coach Mike Bobo says Stevens will remain the starter. Stevens mightalso regain the services of All-American wide receiver Rashard Higgins, whosat out last week with an unspecified foot/ankle injury but has been able topractice on a limited basis early in the week. For whoever plays, though,taking better care of the ball will be a priority as the Rams own a MountainWest-worst minus-5 turnover differential.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado leads the series 62-22-2, including an 8-6advantage in Denver, but the Rams have won two of the last three with the 31-17victory a season ago.

2. Buffs senior WR Nelson Spruce became theprogram’s all-time receptions leader (219) last week and with 2,427 careerreceiving yards, he needs 122 more to move into the school’s No. 1 spot on thatlist as well.

3. A win over Colorado would mark the fourth straightseason the Rams have defeated a Power Five conference school.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 34, Colorado 30