FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado 41, Massachusetts 38
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado 41, Massachusetts 38

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Colorado 41, Massachusetts 38: Nelson Spruce recorded career highs with 10 catches, 145 yards and two touchdowns - including a 70-yard go-ahead score - to lead the visiting Buffaloes to a comeback victory over the upset-minded Minutemen at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

Sefo Liufau was 26-of-42 for 318 yards and three touchdowns as Colorado (1-1) snapped an eight-game road losing streak. Freshman Shay Fields caught his first career TD pass while Christian Powell and Tony Jones added rushing scores for the Buffaloes, who erased a 31-20 deficit in the third quarter.

Blake Frohnapfel threw three touchdown passes - two to tight end Jean Sifrin in the first half - for Massachusetts (0-2), a 17-point underdog which lost its eighth straight game. Jamal Wilson and Marken Michel added rushing scores as the Minutemen recorded their highest-scoring output since joining the FBS in 2012.

Colorado began its comeback when Powell burst through the defense for a 14-yard touchdown run and took a 34-31 lead with 4:24 left in the third as Liufau - while rolling to his right - hit Spruce in stride at the Massachusetts 30, and the junior took it the rest of the way to make it 41-31. The Buffaloes put it away as Liufau’s 3-yard TD pass to a wide-open Spruce capped a nine-play 81-yard drive with 11:16 left before Michel’s 6-yard TD run with 2:55 remaining finished the scoring.

The Minutemen enjoyed their first lead in four games 7-3 on Frohnapfel’s perfectly thrown 14-yard pass into the back corner of the end zone to Rodney Mills. Massachusetts led 31-20 on Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown run, which came on the next play after Randall Jette intercepted Liufau and returned it 29 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado, which last won on the road 35-34 over Washington State on Sept. 22, 2012, is 3-31 away from home since 2008. ... Massachusetts, which posted back-to-back 1-11 seasons in 2012 and 2013, has scored more than seven points in only 14 of its 26 FBS games. ... Colorado K Will Oliver was 5-for-5 on extra points and has made 66 straight, tying the school record set by Ken Culbertson in 1988-89.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.