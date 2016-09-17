Preview: Colorado at Michigan

Fifth-ranked Michigan looks to pass its first real test of the season when it hosts Colorado on Saturday. The Wolverines opened the campaign with an impressive 63-3 win against Hawaii before blowing out UCF 51-14 to move into the Top 5, and their 114 total points in their opening two games is the fourth-most in program history.

Michigan is ranked fourth nationally in points per game (57) and hopes to continue the offensive fireworks by ending its non-conference slate undefeated for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Colorado followed up its impressive 44-7 season-opening win against Colorado State by routing FCS program Idaho State 56-7. The Buffaloes have fond memories of Michigan Stadium after shocking the Wolverines 27-26 on a last-second Hail Mary pass from Kordell Stewart to Michael Westbrook in 1994 and they hope lightning strikes twice in Ann Arbour as they search for their first 3-0 start in eight years. "We're really looking forward to it," Colorado wide receiver Jay MacIntyre told reporters. "We have confidence in our abilities and to be on such a big stage at Michigan we're really excited to show the world what we can do."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN. LINE: Michigan -20.5

ABOUT COLORADO (2-0): Senior quarterback Sefo Liufau went 15-of-18 for 204 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters of action against Idaho State before he was rested for the second half with the Buffaloes up 42-0. Center Alex Kelley and linebacker Derek McCartney both missed the win against Idaho State but are expected to return in time to make the trip to Michigan. The Buffaloes poked fun at Michigan's refusal to provide a depth chart by creating their own, listing pop culture characters such as Elmer Fudd at quarterback, Eric Cartman at left tackle and Happy Gilmore as the punter.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-0): Wilton Speight was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after completing 25-of-37 passes for 312 and four touchdowns in his second career start. All-American cornerback Jourdan Lewis missed his second straight game due to a muscle strain but is expected to return against the Buffaloes while defensive ends Taco Charlton (ankle) and Bryan Mone (knee) will be sidelined at least for another game. "We've got a few guys working through some things," Harbaugh told reporters. "Other than that we've got a team that came out of the past ballgame with no injuries ... so I believe the callous of the football team is being built and hardened."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has scored 50 or more points in successive games for the first time since 1992.

2. Colorado has lost 22 consecutive games against ranked opponents.

3. The Wolverines are ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense (8.5 ppg).

PREDICTION: Michigan 41, Colorado 20