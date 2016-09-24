Preview: Colorado at Oregon

Two 2-1 Pac-12 teams dealing with key injuryissues meet Saturday when Colorado visits Oregon. It will be the conferenceopener for both programs, who both suffered their first losses last Saturday.

The Ducks lost more than a game at Nebraska withstandout tailback Royce Freeman (leg), wide receiver Devon Allen (ACL tear) andleft tackle Tyrell Crosby (reported broken foot) all suffering injuries. Allenand Crosby will miss the rest of the season, but Freeman will be back on thefield, possibly as soon as this Saturday. Colorado, meanwhile, saw quarterbackSefo Liufau (ankle), linebacker Derek McCartney (knee) and kicker DiegoGonzalez (Achilles) go down with injuries in Saturday’s loss at Michigan.McCartney and Gonzalez are both out for the year, but the status of the hobbledLiufau likely will come down to a game-time decision Saturday.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon-10.5

ABOUT COLORADO (2-1): Playing without the senior Liufau,the program’s all-time passing-yardage leader, would be a huge setback for theBuffaloes as he’s currently ranked seventh nationally in passing efficiencywith six touchdowns and no interceptions. The backup is untested redshirt freshmanSteven Montez, who went 0-for-7 in relief of Liufau in the second half Saturday.The Colorado defense is led by linebacker Kenneth Olugbode (24 total tackles)and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (16 tackles, 3 passes defensed) but special teamsare a chief concern with loss of Gonzalez and the punt team slip-ups Saturday whichled directly to two Michigan TDs.

ABOUT OREGON (2-1): Freeman left Saturday’s gamein the first quarter after gaining 31 yards on five carries, but the Ducksstill managed to churn out 336 ground yards behind reserve tailbacks Kani Benoit(100 yards) and Taj Griffin (68) and quarterback Dakota Prukop (97 yards). Oregon,however, surrendered 228 rushing yards – including 166 in the second half – tothe Cornhuskers, were penalized 13 times for 126 yards and convertedonly 1-of-5 two-point conversion attempts in the 35-32 loss. Prukop threw for602 yards and six TDs in season-opening wins over UC Davis and Virginia butfinished 14-of-23 for 146 yards against Nebraska.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon leads the series 12-8 and have won allfive Pac-12 meetings by an average score of 51.4-13.2.

2. With Prukop failing to toss a TD pass lastweek, it snapped the Ducks’ FBS-high streak of 82 games with a scoring throw.

3. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in rushingdefense (119.7 yards per game) which will be a key against Oregon, which ranfor 361 yards in last season’s 41-24 win in Boulder.

PREDICTION: Oregon 34, Colorado 17