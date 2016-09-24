McNichols leads Boise State past Oregon State

Jeremy McNichols ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a fourth score, all in the first half, as Boise State held on for a 38-24 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in front at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

McNichols finished with a career-high 208 rushing yards including a 70-yard touchdown run as the Broncos (3-0) ran for 274 yards in compiling 512 yards of total offense. The Broncos had 435 yards of total offense in the first half despite having two drives ended with lost fumbles.

The Beavers fell behind 31-7 at halftime but rallied in the second half behind freshman quarterback Conor Blount, who made his first college appearance in the third quarter and drove Oregon State to a touchdown and field goal before faltering in the fourth quarter.

After the first of those two turnovers, the Beavers (1-2) appeared poised to take the lead in the game with a fumble recovery at the Boise State 22-yard line. But after losing a net of five yards in three plays, a 45-yard field goal attempt by Garrett Owens was wide left, leaving the game tied at 7-7.

McNichols and the Broncos then took over, dominating the Beavers for the rest of the first half in taking a 24-point lead after two quarters.

Oregon State's lone first-half touchdown, a 14-yard run by Ryan Nall, was set up by Victor Bolden's 59-yard kickoff return. The Beavers had 67 yards of total offense in the opening half with junior Darell Garretson at quarterback.

The Beavers then came to life in the third quarter, after putting in Blount, a walk-on from Wisconsin. On his second possession, Blount led Oregon State on an 82-yard drive that ended with Nall's 1-yard run. The Beavers then executed a successful onside kick and march to a 41-yard field goal by Garrett Owens to draw within 31-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Boise State's Darren Lee returned a fumble 19 yards in the fourth quarter but Oregon State answered with a 99-yard kickoff return by Bolden.

Both teams open their conference schedules next week, with Boise State at home for a Mountain West game against Utah State while Oregon State travels to Colorado carrying an 11-game losing streak against Pac-12 opponents.