Preview: Colorado at Oregon State

Quarterback Sean Mannion wasn’t guaranteed to be the starter when Oregon State began preparations for the 2013 season, but isn’t worried about his job anymore. The 6-5, 205-pound junior, who leads the nation with 1,603 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, faces a worthy adversary in Connor Wood when the Beavers host Colorado on Saturday in a Pac-12 game featuring two of the top seven passing attacks in the country. ”I think the game’s starting to kind of slow down for me more and more,‘’ said Mannion, who threw 31 TDs and as many interceptions in his first 18 starts prior to this season.

After losing to FCS member Eastern Washington 49-46 in its opener, Oregon State has reeled off three victories and is averaging 41 points this season. Colorado is 2-0 for the first time since it won its first three contests in 2008, with Wood and Paul Richardson (417 receiving yards, four touchdowns) leading the way. The Buffaloes, however, could be rusty as they haven’t played in three weeks after their Sept. 14 contest with Fresno State was postponed because of extensive flooding in the Boulder area.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon State -11

ABOUT COLORADO (2-0): The flooding affected some members of the team including Richardson, who was trapped in his second-floor apartment for a time when nearby roads were either washed out or closed. The redshirt junior missed all of last season with a knee injury but returned to provide Wood (six touchdowns, two interceptions) with a deep threat - a feature the Buffaloes lacked during their one-win campaign of 2012. Colorado’s opportunistic defense has returned two interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-1): The Beavers, who are 22-for-22 in the red zone (18 touchdowns), rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail at San Diego State 34-30 last week. Mannion’s top target is junior Brandin Cooks, the nation’s leader in both receiving yards (639) and TD catches (seven). Storm Woods, who has a team-leading 152 rushing yards, missed the San Diego State game with a concussion, but the 6-0, 205-pound sophomore was expected to return to practice Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State averages 55 yards rushing - third-worst in the nation among the 123 FBS teams. Colorado is tied for 110th at 96.5.

2. Two walk-ons will share the long-snapping duties for Oregon State - freshmen Harrison Linsky and Andrew Maughan - after Michael Morovick suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week.

3. This is the first meeting since Colorado joined the conference in 2011 and the Buffaloes’ first trip to Corvallis. Oregon State leads the series 3-2 with the last encounter in 1988 - a 28-21 Colorado victory.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 48, Colorado 45