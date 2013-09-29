Oregon State 44, Colorado 17: Sean Mannion tossed a school-record six touchdown passes while throwing for 414 yards and wide receiver Brandin Cooks recorded 168 yards and two scores as the host Beavers rolled at rainy and windy Reser Stadium.

Mannion, who leads the country in yards (2,018) and touchdowns (21), and Cooks - tops in the nation with 807 yards and nine touchdown catches - connected for a score in each half as Oregon State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won its fourth straight game. Caleb Smith caught two TD passes while Terron Ward and Connor Hamlett grabbed one.

Connor Wood, who threw for 741 yards in his first two games, was 14-of-34 for 146 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Colorado (2-1, 0-1), which was outgained 540-300. Wide receiver Paul Richardson had 70 yards and a touchdown after recording more than 200 yards in each of his first two games.

Oregon State outgained Colorado 285-112 - including 247-22 passing - in the first half and took a 17-3 lead as Mannion found Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left. The 12-play, 71-yard drive was kept alive when Mannion found Richard Mullaney for 21 yards on fourth-and-10 from the Colorado 33.

The Beavers took the opening drive of the second half and went 75 yards on seven plays, capped by Mannion’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Cooks. Oregon State blew it open when Mannion threw a short pass to Ward that resulted in a 42-yard touchdown with 6:48 left in the third to make it 31-3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion finished 27-for-52 and set a single-season school record with his fifth 350-yard game. ... Ward finished with 103 yards receiving on seven catches and 55 yards rushing, while Cooks - who had nine receptions - added 47 yards on the ground. ... The Buffaloes were playing their first game since Sept. 7 after the Fresno State contest scheduled for Sept. 14 was cancelled because of extensive flooding in Colorado and a scheduled week off.