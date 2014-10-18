Preview: Colorado at USC

USC has never lost to Colorado and there is every indication that trend will continue when the No. 25 Trojans host the Buffaloes on Saturday. USC, which rejoined the Top 25 after a 28-26 victory at No. 17 Arizona last Saturday, outscored Colorado 277-76 in eight victories - 139-52 in three games since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado had last week off after a 36-31 loss to Oregon State on Oct. 4 which dropped it to 4-26 all-time in Pac-12 contests.

Trojans running back Javorius Allen rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona and is 11th in the nation with 781 yards, and has also become a receiving threat with 23 catches for 278 yards. Allen, who rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in USC’s 47-29 victory at Colorado last season, cites coach Steve Sarkisian’s challenge for him to break more tackles as a reason for his emergence into an elite back. “I’m a guy who loves challenges and I’m not going to back down from it at all,” Allen told the Los Angeles Daily News. “It’s something I thank him a lot for bringing to my attention and not letting me get by with that.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: USC -19

ABOUT COLORADO (2-4, 0-3 Pac-12): The Buffaloes have lost nine straight Pac-12 road contests, but coach Mike MacIntyre continues to be confident while telling reporters “Our kids do believe they can go play with anybody and beat anybody.” Colorado has made significant strides on offense, highlighted by the tandem of quarterback Sefo Liufau (65.3 completion rate, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and wide receiver Nelson Spruce (62 catches and 10 touchdowns - both at least tied for first in the nation). The Buffaloes continue to struggle on defense, allowing 35.7 points per game - 107th among the 125 FBS teams.

ABOUT USC (4-2, 3-1): The Trojans have also risen to the top of the Pac-12 South Division because of the efficient play of quarterback Cody Kessler, who has completed 69.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Kessler’s favorite target is Nelson Agholor, who has scored four touchdowns among his 42 receptions. While USC is finding its way on offense, the Trojans must figure out a way to apply more pressure on the passer as they have recorded only 11 sacks - four by All-American defensive end Leonard Williams - and cut down on penalties as they average nearly 10 per game for 78 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kessler, whose completion percentage would equal the school record set by Matt Barkley in 2011, threw his first interception in 195 passes last week.

2. Colorado averages 476.7 yards per game - 28th in the nation and more than 100 yards above last season’s average (369.9).

3. Allen is the only player in the nation with at least 750 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards.

PREDICTION: USC 42, Colorado 21