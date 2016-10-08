Preview: Colorado at USC

USC hosts Colorado on Saturday in a Pac-12 Southmatchup, and for a change, the roles are reversed as it’s the Buffaloes whoenter as the ranked team, coming in at No. 23. It’s the first time Colorado hascracked the Top 25 since late in the 2005 season – also the program’s lastwinning season.

The Buffaloes enter Saturday’s contest fresh offa sweep of the Oregon schools, and find themselves in uncharted territory:Alone atop the Pac-12 South standings. “We talked about (being ranked) for maybe five seconds, maybe,”Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said at his Tuesday news conference. “Basicallywhat I said is they've earned the right to be acknowledged for what they’vedone, but it means nothing Saturday. We have to keep proving it week after weekafter week.” USC, meanwhile, opened the season 1-3 – its worst start in 15years – but bounced back last Saturday with a 41-20 rout of visiting ArizonaState. “I’ve always thought adversity reveals the character ofyour team,” Trojans coach Clay Helton said in a Sunday media teleconference. “Ilook at these guys, each and every week. They worked harder to get over thetop. It’s a monumental effort.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: USC -4.5

ABOUT COLORADO (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12): Despite theirnewfound success, the Buffaloes are dealing with a quarterback dilemma as redshirt freshmanbackup Steven Montez has rolled up 789 yards of total offense and accounted forseven touchdowns the last two weeks in place of Sefo Liufau, the senior who’sbeen sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered Sept. 17 against Michigan. Liufau,though, has steadily been ramping up his practice workload, and MacIntyre saidhe expects it to come down to a game-time decision Saturday. Not to beoverlooked, though, is Colorado’s marked defensive improvement as the Buffaloeslead the conference in total (290.4 yards allowed per game) and passing defense(150.4 yards) on the strength of an experienced secondary featuring safetyTedric Thompson (team-most seven passes defended, two interceptions).

ABOUT USC (2-3, 1-2): The Trojans have had theirown freshman step up at quarterback the last two weeks in Sam Darnold, who’s41-of-59 passing for 605 yards and three TDs while adding a pair of rushingscores. Darnold, who replaced junior Max Browne after three games, has gottenwide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back involved after a sluggish start, and thetwo connected seven times for 123 yards and three TDs against Arizona State. TheTrojans also stepped it up defensively against the Sun Devils, allowing only 75rushing yards on 33 attempts and keeping the visitors out of the end zone forthe game’s first 51 minutes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC has won all 10 meetings with Coloradoafter rallying from a 14-point deficit last season in Boulder to pull out a27-24 victory.

2. The wins over Oregon (41-38) and Oregon State(47-6) constitute the Buffaloes’ first two-game conference win streak sincejoining the Pac-12 in 2011.

3. With a 2-0 mark so far in 2016, USC has wonfive straight home games, including double-digit wins over nationally-rankedUtah and UCLA late last season.

PREDICTION: USC 28, Colorado 27