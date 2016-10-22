Preview: Colorado at Stanford

Two teams in the midst of vastly differentseasons meet Saturday as struggling Stanford hosts up-and-coming Colorado.After a 3-0 start, the Cardinal squeaked out a win last week at Notre Dame toavoid a three-game skid while the Buffaloes have won three of their last fourand are tied for the Pac-12 South Division lead after spending their first fiveseasons in the basement.

Stanford is dealing with a rash of key injuries,none bigger than the reported knee ailment which sidelined Pac-12 leadingrusher/total-offense leader Christian McCaffrey last week in South Bend, and itcould come down to game-time decision Saturday. “He feels a lot better,”Stanford coach David Shaw told the media on Tuesday. “We’ll have him back onthe field doing some things, and hopefully we can get him into some practices laterin the week.” Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off a 40-16 rout of Arizona Stateand is on the verge of becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2007. “Ido motivate (the players), but I don’t have to do as much,” Buffaloes coachMike MacIntyre said in his weekly Tuesday news conference. “When they come topractice, watch film and they realize there’s something on the line that hasn’tever been there before for them, that’s exciting.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -2.5

ABOUT COLORADO (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12): The Buffaloesare second in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally with an average of515.3 yards of total offense per game after rolling up 580 against the SunDevils, including 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns for tailback PhillipLindsay, the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week. Senior quarterback SefoLiufau also returned to the starting lineup after missing three starts with asprained ankle and he added 303 yards of total offense and a rushing score. Defensivelineman Jimmie Gilbert, who leads the conference in sacks (6.5) and forcedfumbles (five), is one of several standouts for the Pac-12’s top-ranked totaldefense (314.1 yards allowed per game), but special teams remains a sore spotafter two muffed punt returns and a missed field goal and extra point keptArizona State in last Saturday’s game longer than it should’ve been.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-2, 2-2): Without McCaffrey lastweek, sophomore tailback Bryce Love filled in nicely with 129 rushing yards andthe game-deciding fourth-quarter TD and two-point conversion in his firststart. The Cardinal’s passing game with senior quarterback Ryan Burns,meanwhile, is still shaky as they rank second-to-last in the conference with158.5 yards per game and five TD passes, and the offense likely will be withoutversatile offensive lineman David Bright and starting fullback Daniel Marx dueto injuries. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (12 tackles, 1.5 sacks), thePac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week, and cornerback Quenton Meeks (50-yardinterception return for a TD) stood out last week for the Stanford defense,which ranks fourth in Pac-12 scoring defense (22 points per game) and fifth intotal defense (367 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won five straight in the series,including a 42-10 road romp last Nov. 7 as McCaffrey rolled up 220 all-purpose yardsand also threw a 28-yard TD pass.

2. Averaging only 19 points per game, Stanford isthe only Pac-12 team scoring fewer than 25 points per contest, and that averageranks them 120th out of 128 FBS teams.

3. Lindsay’s 200-yard rushing game was the firstby a Colorado back since Chris Brown ran for 211 against Missouri on Nov. 9,2002.

PREDICTION: Colorado 27, Stanford 21