Preview: Colorado at UCLA

After losing two straight contests to the best of the Pac-12, No. 19 UCLA will host struggling Colorado on Saturday. The Bruins fell at No. 7 Stanford 24-10 on Oct. 19 before losing at No. 2 Oregon 42-14 after the game was tied 14-14 at halftime, leaving coach Jim Mora frustrated. “We’re close, but it doesn’t matter,‘’ Mora told reporters. ”... Losers can be close. ... It’s time for UCLA to turn the freaking page and be something different and win those games. That’s what it’s time to be.‘’

If the Bruins want another crack against the Ducks or Cardinal in the Pac-12 title game, they will have to rise from the crowded pack in the South Division and break out a three-way tie for second — one game behind Arizona State. UCLA controls its own destiny with games remaining against the Sun Devils and fellow second-place teams Arizona and USC. Colorado lost to Arizona 44-20 last week - its 12th straight Pac-12 setback - and has been outscored 199-63 in its four conference contests in 2013 as first-year coach Mike MacIntyre’s Buffaloes remain largely uncompetitive against powerful Pac-12 offenses.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: UCLA -27.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-4, 0-4 Pac-12): The Buffaloes are yielding a conference-worst 287.5 rushing yards per Pac-12 game after giving up an eye-popping 405 against Arizona. Colorado isn’t much better against the pass, yielding 268 yards per contest (10th in the Pac-12) with only seven sacks (tied for the fewest in the conference). The Buffaloes’ two best offensive weapons were injured against Arizona as wide receiver Paul Richardson (130.6 yards per game, third nationally) hurt his ankle while freshman running back Michael Adkins II (team-leading 73.8 yards) suffered a concussion — both are listed as day-to-day.

ABOUT UCLA (5-2, 2-2): The Bruins have struggled without running back Jordon James, who averaged 141.3 yards in three games before injuring his ankle against Utah on Oct. 3 and missed the ensuing three contests since. Sophomore quarterback Brett Hundley appeared to be a Heisman Trophy candidate before throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions in his last two games, but has an opportunity to get his confidence back against Colorado. Ishmael Adams leads the Bruins with three interceptions and will likely spend most of Saturday trying to shut down a potentially less than 100 percent Richardson (50 receptions, seven TDs).

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has won both meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12 to start the 2011 season by a combined 87-20.

2. Buffaloes freshman LB Addison Gillam leads the Pac-12 with 9.4 tackles per game while Bruins LB Eric Kendricks is second at 9.1. Kendricks injured his shoulder against Oregon and did not practice Tuesday, but Mora expects him to play.

3. Arizona’s B.J. Denker, who rushed for 192 yards and threw for another 265, became the third quarterback to be named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after playing Colorado.

PREDICTION: UCLA 55, Colorado 21