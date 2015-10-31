Preview: Colorado at UCLA

Colorado is finally back in the Pac-12 win columnwhile UCLA is back in the South Division title hunt following big victorieslast week. That means there will be two rejuvenated teams squaring off Saturdayin Pasadena as the No. 25 Bruins host the Buffaloes.

UCLA walloped California 40-24 on Oct. 22 to enda two-game slide and watched two nights later as USC toppedpreviously unbeaten Utah 42-24. That trimmed the Utes’ two-game lead atop thePac-12 South in half and placed the Bruins only one game off the pace with thehead-to-head meeting looming in Salt Lake City later next month. “(The win over Cal) renewed who weare as defense, as an offense, as a whole team,” Bruins defensive lineman EliAnkou told the Los Angeles Times.“The energy is really good.” It’s also good in Boulder thisweek after Colorado halted a 14-game Pac-12 losing streak Saturday withan emotional 17-13 win at Oregon State.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: UCLA -21

ABOUT COLORADO (4-4, 1-3 Pac-12): The Buffaloes’victory ended a three-game tailspin and was also the program’s first win in itslast 14 Pac-12 road contests, bringing coach Mike MacIntyre to tears afterward. “It’s just like a proud dad,” MacIntyre said, explaining his post-game emotions at his weeklyTuesday news conference. “It’s an emotional situation and it shouldbe. If you put that much time into something it’s going to be emotional. Ifit’s not, why do it? ”Quarterback Sefo Liufau, who has 14 total touchdowns and only three interceptions,guides a balanced Colorado attack which averages 191.2 yards rushing and 241.6passing, but the Buffaloes’ defense has been gashed by opposing ground games,allowing a Pac-12-worst 209.5 yards per outing.

ABOUT UCLA (5-2, 2-2): Josh Rosen continues to impressas one of the nation’s top freshmen passers after completing a school single-game-record34 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns against Cal. That gives him three300-yard games for the season and in his last four contests, Rosen hascompleted 61.8 percent of his throws for 1,289 yards and 10 scores with widereceivers Jordan Payton and Thomas Duarte combining for 50 receptions for 745 yards and seven TDs over that span. The Bruins rank fourth in the Pac-12 inrushing with 193 yards per game, but could be down to their third-stringtailback - freshman Soso Jamabo - Saturday with 2014 Pac-12 rushing leader PaulPerkins (knee) and Nate Starks (concussion) suffering injuries in the last twogames.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has won eight of 10 meetings againstColorado, including a 40-37 double-overtime win in Boulder last season.

2. LB Aaron Wallace leads the Bruins’ defensewith 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, including a career-high 2.5 sacksagainst Cal.

3. Colorado senior WR Nelson Spruce ranks thirdon the Pac-12 career receptions chart with 256 and needs four more to passDerek Hagan (258) and Mike Thomas (259) and become the conference’sall-time leader.

PREDICTION: UCLA 38, Colorado 22