Preview: Colorado at Utah

Utah’s shot at the Pac-12 South Division title isgone, but the hangover lingers. The 23rd-ranked Utes will try to shakethe disappointment Saturday when they host Colorado in the regular-seasonfinale for both teams.

Two weeks ago, Utah was an 8-1 and sitting atopwith the South at 5-1, but narrow losses to Arizona (37-30 in double overtime)and UCLA (17-9) have followed, cutting the Utes out of a berth in the Pac-12Championship Game. “We blewan opportunity,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said during his weekly radio showon Salt Lake’s ESPN 700. “We gotta live with that; we gotta own that. But thereare still a lot of positives.” One of the still-attainable goals is theprogram’s first 10-win season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. To get there,Utah will have to beat a Colorado team that has lost four straight and is lookingfor its first five-win season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah-16.5

ABOUT COLORADO (4-8, 1-7 Pac-12): The Buffaloes,who haven’t finished above .500 since 2005, are coming off their worstoffensive showing of the season, managing only a field goal in last Saturday’s27-3 loss at Washington State. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Apsay ismaking his second career start in place of the injured Sefo Liufau and is comingoff a 26-of-40, 238-yard, two-interception performance last week in Pullman. Inall, 23 Colorado players have made their first career starts this season.

ABOUT UTAH (8-3, 5-3): It’ll be Senior SendoffDay for 19 Utes, including quarterback Travis Wilson and tailback DevontaeBooker, who ranked third in the conference in rushing (1,261 yards, 11touchdowns) before sustaining a season-ending knee injury against Arizona. JoeWilliams stepped in for Booker last week and ran for 121 yards on 23 carries,but Utah finished with a season-low 307 total yards and was held to single digits onthe scoreboard for the first time in 28 games. Defensively, the Utes are thePac-12’s best against the run (117.5 yards per game) and have the conference’sthird-best scoring defense (22.5 points allowed).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah has won three of the four meetings withColorado since the schools joined the Pac-12, and each of the contests have beendecided by seven points or fewer.

2. K Andy Phillips accounted for all of the Utes’points against UCLA, moving him into a tie with former K Louie Sakoda for theprogram’s career scoring lead with 308 points.

3. Colorado WR Nelson Spruce has one more game to addto his Pac-12 career receptions record of 289 and needs one more touchdowncatch to break a tie with Scotty McKnight (22 touchdowns) for the school’s career scoring receptionsmark.

PREDICTION: Utah 27, Colorado 10