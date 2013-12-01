Utah 24, Colorado 17: Kelvin York rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the host Utes defeated the Buffaloes in Pac-12 play.

Adam Schulz passed for 233 yards and a touchdown to Jake Murphy for Utah (5-7, 2-7), which ended a five-game losing streak. Utes linebacker Trevor Reilly had 14 tackles and sealed the victory with an interception with 1:54 remaining.

Sefo Liufau passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffaloes (4-8, 1-8). The loss was Colorado’s fifth in six games.

The Utes set the tone with two first-quarter touchdowns – Murphy’s 16-yard reception and York’s 6-yard run. York added a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter as Utah took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Colorado got on the board on Liufau’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Scott Fernandez with 9:15 left in the third quarter and Will Oliver tacked on a 19-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes cut their deficit to 24-17 on Liufau’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Spruce with 2:30 remaining and Colorado got the ball back with 2:01 left before Reilly intercepted Liufau on the ensuing play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reilly’s interception was only Utah’s third of the season. … Colorado standout WR Paul Richardson had just four catches for 54 yards and wraps up the season with school-best single-season totals of 83 receptions and 1,343 yards. … Utes WR Dres Anderson had seven receptions for 94 yards to finish the season with 1,002 yards to become the seventh player in school history to post a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.