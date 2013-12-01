FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah 24, Colorado 17
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
December 1, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

Utah 24, Colorado 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah 24, Colorado 17: Kelvin York rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the host Utes defeated the Buffaloes in Pac-12 play.

Adam Schulz passed for 233 yards and a touchdown to Jake Murphy for Utah (5-7, 2-7), which ended a five-game losing streak. Utes linebacker Trevor Reilly had 14 tackles and sealed the victory with an interception with 1:54 remaining.

Sefo Liufau passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffaloes (4-8, 1-8). The loss was Colorado’s fifth in six games.

The Utes set the tone with two first-quarter touchdowns – Murphy’s 16-yard reception and York’s 6-yard run. York added a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter as Utah took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Colorado got on the board on Liufau’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Scott Fernandez with 9:15 left in the third quarter and Will Oliver tacked on a 19-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes cut their deficit to 24-17 on Liufau’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Spruce with 2:30 remaining and Colorado got the ball back with 2:01 left before Reilly intercepted Liufau on the ensuing play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reilly’s interception was only Utah’s third of the season. … Colorado standout WR Paul Richardson had just four catches for 54 yards and wraps up the season with school-best single-season totals of 83 receptions and 1,343 yards. … Utes WR Dres Anderson had seven receptions for 94 yards to finish the season with 1,002 yards to become the seventh player in school history to post a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.