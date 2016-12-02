Preview: Colorado vs. Washington

(Updated: RECASTS second sentence)

The sixth Pac-12 Championship Game will featuretwo first-time participants when Colorado and Washington square off Friday at Levi’sStadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Ninth-ranked Colorado was the surprisechampion of the Pac-12 South after making the biggest single-season turnaroundin conference history while the fourth-ranked Huskies nearly ran the table inbacking up their status as the preseason North Division favorites.

Washington, of course, has its sights set muchhigher – namely a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff – and theHuskies moved to No. 4 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday night. QuarterbackJake Browning, who leads the conference in passing efficiency (181.6) andtouchdown tosses (40), was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, butcoach Chris Petersen’s crew also possesses the conference’s top scoring defenseat 17.8 points allowed per contest. “You don’t win a bunch of games year afteryear unless you have a quality, championship-level defense,” Petersen told themedia earlier this week. “When it comes down to championships you have to playa high level of defense.” Meanwhile, at No. 8 in the CFP rankings and more thana touchdown underdog Friday, the odds are once again stacked against Colorado,prompting quarterback Sefo Liufau to tell reporters: “I don’t think anyone is pickingus to win, I don’t think anyone wants us to win and that’s totally OK. We knowwhat we’re capable of. … We just have to go out and play.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -7.5

ABOUT COLORADO (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12): After settinga conference record with their seven-game conference improvement – they were1-8 a year ago – Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre was an easy choice for Pac-12Coach of the Year. Liufau missed three starts due to a midseason ankle injurybut still ranks fourth in Pac-12 total offense (263.3 yards per game) and iscomplemented nicely by All-Pac-12 second-team running back Phillip Lindsay(fourth in the conference with 94.7 rushing yards per game). Linebacker JimmieGilbert (team-most nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss) was the only All-Pac-12first-team defensive selection for Colorado, which leads the league in total (323.8yards surrendered) and pass defense (187.8 yards).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-1, 8-1): The Huskies had a conference-mostnine first-team All-Pac 12 selections with running back Myles Gaskin (second inthe conference at 98.3 yards per outing) and wideout John Ross (second with89.2 receiving yards) among the honorees. It’s little surprise, then, thatWashington is the conference’s highest-scoring team with 44.8 points per gameand has scored 31 or more in all of its wins. Four Huskies appear on theAll-Pac-12 first-team defense, including safety Budda Baker (61 total stops, team-mostnine tackles for loss) and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls (five tackles forloss, three sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won six straight in the series,including all four Pac-12 games with the most recent a 38-23 road win in 2014.

2. The two teams rank 1-2 in Pac-12 in turnovermargin with the Washington an FBS-best plus-18 and Colorado at plus-10.

3. The Huskies have the advantage on specialteams with Ross and Dante Pettis combining for three return TDs and theBuffaloes missing eight of their 24 field-goal attempts this season.

PREDICTION: Washington 32, Colorado 24