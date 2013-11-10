Washington 59, Colorado 7: Keith Price passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the host Huskies racked up 464 of their 628 yards in the first half while handing the Buffaloes their 14th straight Pac-12 loss.

Bishop Sankey rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown and added 53 yards on four receptions for Washington (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12), which has outscored Colorado 149-34 in three victories since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Price, who was 22-for-29, did not attempt a pass in the third quarter before being pulled.

Freshman Sefo Liufau was 12-of-22 for 160 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Buffaloes (3-6, 0-6) fell to 2-32 in their last 34 games outside the state of Colorado. Paul Richardson made three catches for 77 yards and a score before leaving early in the third quarter when he re-aggravated an ankle injury.

After Liufau connected with Richardson for a 53-yard touchdown to cut Washington’s lead to 10-7, Price took over. The senior threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Perkins, rushed for an 18-yard score and connected with Austin Seferian-Jenkins for 15 yards two seconds prior to halftime to give Washington a 31-7 lead.

Washington dashed any comeback hopes for Colorado when Tre Watson intercepted Liufau’s deflected pass and returned it 84 yards to make it 38-7 with 11:49 left in the third quarter. Price added his second rushing touchdown and Marcus Peters returned a fumble 53 yards to push the lead to 52-7 in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sankey has 2,931 yards and is 238 away from moving past Joe Steele into third on the all-time list at Washington. ... The Huskies gained more than 600 yards for the 10th time in their 123-year history, with four coming this season. ... It was a homecoming of sorts for Liufau, who grew up in nearby Tacoma while starring at Bellarmine Prep.