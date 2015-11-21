Preview: Colorado at Washington State

Washington State has won seven games for the firsttime since 2003 and the 23rd-ranked Cougars will be looking forNo. 8 late Saturday night when they host Colorado. Four of Washington State’s winshave come via fourth-quarter comebacks, including last week’s triumph at UCLAin which Gabe Marks’ diving touchdown reception with 3 seconds to play gave theCougars’ a 31-27 victory.

Washington State also has overcome late deficits to beatRutgers (37-34), Oregon (45-38 in double OT), and Arizona State (38-24), and attimes it’s been too much excitement for coach Mike Leach. “We don’t put peopleaway earlier, and so we need to develop a personality to get that taken careof, but the other thing is we don’t quit playing,” Leach said Monday at hisweekly news conference. “We’ve done a very good job of not quitting andtrying to seize the opportunity each play, and that’s what’s key.” Colorado has more often than not been coming up short in the close contests as last Friday’s 27-24 loss to USC became the fourth defeat by eight orfewer points this season. “(The players are) like me; they’re getting tiredof hearing, ‘You’re so close,’ ” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre told reporters after histeam failed to protect a 17-3 lead against the Trojans. “I walked in here, andI just looked at my phone and I got all these texts, but you have to win thosegames. And we will, we will.”

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Washington State-15

ABOUT COLORADO (4-7, 1-6 Pac-12): The Buffaloes lostmuch more than a game Friday as quarterback Sefo Liufau suffered a Lisfrancfoot injury in the second quarter and will miss the next 6-8 months offootball, including spring drills. Freshman Cade Apsay filled in admirably,completing 18-of-23 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, but once again it wasn’tenough for Colorado. The Buffs do possess the Pac-12’s second-ranked passingdefense (217.9 yards per game), and that will need that to stand up againstWashington State’s high-powered aerial attack.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-3, 5-2): That Cougars’passing game is averaging an FBS-best 414.4 yards per game with sophomore quarterbackLuke Falk also leading the Pac-12 in passing TDs (35) and total offense (395.7yards). Falk has a full arsenal of weapons with eight players owning 20 or morereceptions, led by Marks, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist who has aPac-12-most 81 receptions for 957 yards and 13 scores. Linebacker PeytonPelluer (team-leading 8.4 tackles per game, 9.5 total tackles for loss) leadsa Washington State defense which ranks eighth in the conference in both points (29.8)and total yards (431.3) allowed.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado leads the series 5-3 after a 35-34win in Pullman, Wash. in their last meeting on Sept. 22, 2012.

2. Washington State appeared this week in thetop 25 poll for the first time since 2006.

3. With his two TD tosses last week, Falkeclipsed the school’s single-season record of 34 held by Ryan Leaf and ConnorHalliday.

PREDICTION: Washington State 41, Colorado 24