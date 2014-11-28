Preview: Colorado State at Air Force

Colorado State visits Air Force on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams and should the No. 21 Rams prevail, they will become huge fans of Utah State. Colorado State is tied with No. 25 Boise State and Utah State atop the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference and can advance to the MWC title game with a victory, coupled with a Broncos loss to the Aggies on Saturday night. ”At the end of the day, we can control only what we can control,‘’ Rams senior quarterback Garrett Grayson, who has guided Colorado State to its first double-digit win season since 2002, told the Denver Post.

The Rams possess star power in sophomore wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who leads the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns, and Alabama transfer Dee Hart, a 1,000-yard rusher who scored six touchdowns in last week’s 58-20 victory over New Mexico. The Falcons saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a 30-14 loss at San Diego State on Nov. 21 as they began life without leading rusher Jacobi Owens, who is out for the season (foot). Air Force could also be slowed by an unspecified injury to quarterback Kale Pearson, who did not participate in team drills Monday but was present and in uniform.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Colorado State -7

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (10-1, 6-1 MWC): Grayson (66.8 completion percentage, 310.3 yards per game, 29 touchdowns, five interceptions) directs the country’s No. 9 passing offense. Higgins (77 catches, 1,447 yards, 15 TDs) is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award - given to the nation’s top receiver - while Hart (1,139 yards, 16 TDs) was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 230 yards and five scores against New Mexico. The Rams’ defense is led by senior linebacker Aaron Davis (team-best 104 tackles) and junior safety Trent Matthews (three interceptions, 11 passes defended).

ABOUT AIR FORCE (8-3, 4-3): While the Falcons were mum on Pearson’s injury, the 5-9, 175-pound senior underthrew several passes against San Diego State before being relieved with 2:44 left after his final toss was intercepted and returned 56 yards for a touchdown. “I don’t think anything was wrong with him, I just think the toll of the game got to that point,” offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen told The Gazette. With Owens unavailable and second-leading rusher Pearson less than 100 percent, Air Force may need aptly named Devin Rushing (10 carries, 34 yards against San Diego State) to carry a heavier load.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado State, which began playing football in 1893, is 499-551-33.

2. The Falcons are 5-0 at home this season and have trailed for a combined 12 minutes, 47 seconds.

3. Air Force leads the series 31-20-1 after Colorado State - which hasn’t won in Colorado Springs since 2002 - snapped a seven-game slide to the Falcons with a 58-13 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 35, Air Force 17