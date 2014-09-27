Preview: Colorado State at Boston College

Boston College boasts the third-ranked rushing attack among FBS teams, but Eagles aerial game is a work in progress entering Saturdays non-conference contest against visiting Colorado State (2-1). Behind the nations top rushing quarterback, Tyler Murphy (125 yards per game), the primarily spread-option Eagles are averaging a robust 336.3 yards on the ground per outing. The passing numbers aren’t so glittery, ranking 119th with 124.3 yards per contest. ”We’re running the ball so well, we’re not just going to throw it to throw it, but I feel like when we do throw the ball, we haven’t been consistent at all and that’s bothering me, Boston College coach Steve Addazio told reporters.

The Eagles 37-31 upset of ninth-ranked USC two weeks ago is a case in point. Murphy, a graduate transfer from Florida, rushed for 191 yards, but completed only 5-of-13 passes for 42 yards and an interception. In short, Addazio would like to establish better balance with seven straight Atlantic Coast Conference contests, including games against Clemson, Louisville and Florida State closing out the Eagles schedule.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Boston College -9.5

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (2-1): The Rams, who enter the game off a bye week, have wins over the Pac-12s Colorado (31-17) and FCS member UC Davis (49-21) sandwiched around a Mountain West Conference-opening road loss to Boise State (37-24). Behind third-year starting quarterback Garrett Grayson, whos posted back-to-back 400-yard passing games, Colorado State features the nations 11th-ranked aerial attack. However, there are question marks surrounding the Rams defense, which is allowing 476.7 yards to rank 110th, and the offensive line, where starting center Jake Bennett was lost for the season after suffering a freak knee injury during the bye week.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1): There was no letdown following the win over USC as the Eagles breezed to a 40-10 win over FCS member Maine after spotting the visiting Black Bears a 7-0 lead. Boston College has racked up 865 rushing yards in the back-to-back victories while allowing only 36 and notching nine sacks. What Murphy has been to the offense, strong-side linebacker Josh Keyes has been to the Eagles defense, recording 20 total tackles, including 15 solo stops, 7.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.

1. This will be the second meeting between the two programs - with Boston College beating Colorado State, 35-21, in the 2003 San Francisco Bowl.

2. The Eagles are hoping LG Bobby Vardaro will be able to play after injuring his left knee and ankle against Maine. RG Harris Williams fractured an ankle in the season opener and remains sidelined.

3. The Rams 1,780-mile trip to Chesnut Hill will be the longest flight inside the contiguous United States in the programs history

PREDICTION: Boston College 31, Colorado State 20