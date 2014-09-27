(Updated: Significant changes in graphs 2 and 5 CORRECTS Murphy’s passing line in graph 3)

Colorado State 24, Boston College 21: Garrett Grayson threw for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 12-yard strike to a wide-open Charles Lovett with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, to give the visiting Rams an upset win.

Grayson overcame two early interceptions to complete 27-of-41 passes to guide Colorado State (3-1) to points on four of its last five drives. Dee Hart rushed 10 times for 117 yards, including a 43-yard run to the Boston College 12 to set up the go-ahead score for the Rams, who have won three straight games over “Power Five” conference opponents.

Freshman Jon Hilliman ran for a career-high 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2), who managed only seven second-half points after leading 14-7 at the break. Quarterback Trent Murphy threw for 169 yards and an interception on 12-of-18 passing and added 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Colorado State penetrated Boston College territory on each of its last seven possessions in the game, including back-to-back scoring drives to open the second half and cut its deficit to 21-17 on Jared Roberts’ 33-yard field goal with 14:50 to play. After the teams traded empty possessions in enemy territory, the Rams marched 90 yards in eight plays, capped by Grayson’s pass to Lovett in the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-10.

Boston College converted the second two first-quarter takeaways into a Hillman 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and used another 11-play drive on the next possession to take a 14-point advantage on Murphy’s 7-yard score. The Rams halved the deficit with a 78-yard drive, capped by a 21-yard Grayson-to-Rashard Higgins scoring pass, before the Eagles missed an opportunity to extend their lead when Alex Howell was wide right on a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College had only allowed 36 rushing yards in back-to-back wins over Maine and USC, but the Rams ran for 161 on 23 carries. … Colorado State improved to 1-1 all-time against Boston College and 5-3 versus Atlantic Coast Conference foes. … Through five games, the Eagles have yet to leave their home state of Massachusetts. Following a bye next week, their first true road game will come Oct. 11 against North Carolina State.