Preview: Colorado vs. Colorado State

Colorado kicks off a new season Friday with itsannual Rocky Mountain Showdown contest against Colorado State at Denver’s SportsAuthority Field. And the pressure is on the Buffaloes to win and win immediatelywith no winning seasons over the last decade and no bowl appearances since2007.

Throw in Colorado’s 5-40 record in conferenceplay since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, and it’s easy to understand why it isn’tonly the late-summer heat warming the seat of fourth-year Buffaloes coach MikeMacIntyre. "I'm starving, and ouryoung men are very eager,” MacIntyre recently told the Boulder Daily Camera. “Theyfeel like they've earned the right to go out there and win. ... A lot of theseguys have been here four straight years working and toiling. They've pushed andfought, and it would be awesome to see them get some rewards." Dateswith Michigan, Oregon, USC and Stanford are all on Colorado’s pre-Halloweenschedule, putting added importance on getting off to a victorious start Fridayand the following weekend against Idaho State. Colorado State, meanwhile,enters 2016 looking to continue a run of three straight winning seasons andbowl appearances

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colorado -7.5

ABOUT COLORADO (2015: 4-9): The Buffaloes areclose to breaking through after dropping five games last season by eight pointsor fewer, including 35-31, 27-24 and 20-14 losses to the top three finishersin the Pac-12 South Division, UCLA, USC, and Utah, respectively. A year later, Coloradohas one of the conference’s and nation’s most experienced rosters with 17returning starters, including senior quarterback Sefo Liufau who has set ortied 75 program records but is coming off a Lisfranc foot fracture which kepthim out of spring drills. Linebackers Addison Gillam and Kenneth Olugbode and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie lead a defense which second in the Pac-12 against the pass(218.2 yards allowed per game) but was gashed by the run (198.7 yards).

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (2015: 7-6): It’s Year 2for the Rams under coach Mike Bobo, the former Georgia offensive coordinator, andthey’re looking for a fourth consecutive season in the Mountain West MountainDivision title hunt. Bobo is being coy with his starting-QB decision, but itwill be a surprise if it isn’t junior returnee Nick Stevens who tossed 21touchdown passes and 12 interceptions last season. The Colorado State groundgame is on strong legs with Dalyn Dawkins and Izzy Matthews, who combined torush for 1,678 yards and eight TDs a year ago, but there are some defensivequestion marks with only four starters returning from a unit which ranked 106thin the FBS against the run (213.3 yards) in 2015.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado prevailed 27-24 in overtime in lastyear’s meeting, giving the teams a split of the last four contests.

2. Liufau needs 355 yards to overtake CodyHawkins (7,731 yards) and become Colorado’s all-time leading passer.

3. Colorado State has defeated a Power Fiveconference opponent in three of the last four seasons.

PREDICTION: Colorado 34, Colorado State 21