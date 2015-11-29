Colorado State 34, Fresno State 31

Senior wide receiver Joe Hansley scored three touchdowns, including two on special teams, to lead Colorado State to a 34-31 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.

Freshman running back Izzy Matthews rushed for 140 yards on 18 carries for Colorado State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Sophomore quarterback Nick Stevens completed 11 of 21 passes for 85 yards.

Freshman quarterback Kilton Anderson connected on 19 of 33 for 182 yards for Fresno State (2-6, 3-9). Senior running back Marteze Waller rushed for 112 yards on 27 carries.

Hansley returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to give Colorado State an early 7-0 lead, but Fresno State dominated the rest of the first half.

The Bulldogs took a 17-7 lead on a 1-yard run by senior Ejiro Ederaine, a linebacker who took a direct snap on offense. They went up 24-7 on an 11-yard run by senior running back Dustin Garrison.

Colorado State cut the deficit to 24-14 when Hansley returned another punt for a 61-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play in the second quarter.

The Rams cut it to 24-20 on a 96-yard kickoff return by sophomore Kevin Nutt Jr. to start the second half. They went up 27-24 on a 39-yard touchdown run by Matthews with 1:27 to go in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 31-27 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Waller early in the fourth quarter, but the Rams responded when Stevens threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hansley with 10:03 remaining.