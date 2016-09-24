Preview: Colorado State at Minnesota

Coming off two season-opening victories,Minnesota has spent a bye week prepping for Saturday’s home game againstColorado State. The contest will serve as the Golden Gophers’ finalnonconference tune-up before kicking off their nine-game Big Ten slate Oct. 1versus Penn State.

Senior quarterback Mitch Leidner has been adual-threat force so far for Minnesota, rushing for 76 yards and two touchdownsin a 30-23 win over Oregon State and then throwing for 295 yards and four TDsin a 58-28 rout of FCS foe Indiana State. Leidner’s four scoring tosses matcheda career high, and even more importantly, he’s yet to throw an interceptionthis year after getting picked off 20 times in his first 35 contests. "If you always look for one receiver all the time, itgets a little bit easier to defend," Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys said of hisquarterback in his weekly news conference. "He’s definitely going through theprogressions and what he’s taught." Colorado State, meanwhile, also is playingin its final nonconference contest and is looking for its first win overMinnesota in four tries.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Minnesota -16.5

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (2-1): After returningstarter Nick Stevens struggled through a season-opening 44-7 loss to Colorado,coach Mike Bobo has turned to backups Faton Bauta and Collin Hill, giving eacha start the last two games. And it’s been Hill, a true freshman, who’s made alasting impression, throwing for 315 yards and four TDs and adding a 51-yardscoring run last Saturday in a 47-21 win over FCS member Northern Colorado. TheColorado State defense has only allowed 35 points since it was blitzed by animproved Colorado team in the opener, and senior linebacker Kevin Davis is abig reason why with 32 total tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbleson the season.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2-0): Under new offensivecoordinator Jay Johnson, the Gophers’ 44-point-per-game average ranks 16thnationally, and they’ve done it with a balanced attack, averaging 221 rushingand 215.5 passing yards per outing. Tailbacks Rodney Smith and Kobe McCraryhave both posted 100-yard games this season, and the latter’s 176-yard effortagainst Indiana State was the fourth-highest single-game total in programhistory. Linebackers Jack Lynn and Jonathan Celestin lead a defense whichlooks improved against the run (99 yards allowed per game) after being gashedfor 166.4 per outing a year ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota snapped Colorado State’s 10-gamehome win streak a season ago with a 23-20 overtime victory in Fort Collins.

2. The Gophers could also receive a backfield boostSaturday as 2015 leading rusher Shannon Brooks has been cleared to return topractice this week after dealing with a broken foot.

3. Claeys had no update Tuesday as to when thefour Minnesota players -- DBs KiAnte Hardin, Ray Buford and Dior Johnson and DETamarion Johnson -- suspended prior to the Indiana State game, due to anunspecified violation of team rules, will be reinstated.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 41, Colorado State 20