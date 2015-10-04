Utah State 33, Colorado State 18

Quarterback Kent Myers rushed for 191 yards on 16 carries, including a 26-yard touchdown run, to lead Utah State past Colorado State 33-18 in the Mountain West opener for both teams on Saturday night in Logan, Utah.

Myers’ touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining in the first half put the Aggies ahead 17-10. It followed his 42-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Sharp earlier in the second quarter.

Myers completed 12 of 21 passes for 137 yards.

After a lightning storm delayed the game for 32 minutes during halftime, both offenses lacked punch in the third quarter.

Utah State kicker Brock Warren made three field goals to start the scoring in the second half, with a 34-yard conversion with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter increasing the Aggies’ lead to 26-10.

Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens engineered a seven-play, 77-yard drive resulting in his 15-yard touchdown scamper with 11:37 remaining. Stevens completed a pass to receiver Rashard Higgins for the two-point conversion to cut the Utah State lead to 26-18.

Utah State running back LaJuan Hunt put the game out of reach with a 33-yard touchdown run with 2:18 remaining.

Colorado State drops to 2-3 overall and Utah State is 2-2.