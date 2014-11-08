Preview: Connecticut at Army

After two consecutive strong outings, including a big win over UCF last week, first-year coach Bob Diaco appears to be getting Connecticut headed in the right direction. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator and his Huskies look to build on that effort Saturday, when they face Army at Yankee Stadium. The Black Knights, who have lost three straight and six of seven, are coming off a 23-6 loss to Air Force in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy game.

UConn edged FCS-member Stony Brook on Sept. 6 and then lost five straight before stunning UCF 37-29. The momentum started a week earlier, when the Huskies played then-No. 17 East Carolina even for three quarters before dropping a 31-21 decision. “I’m proud of the players each week in how they fight and their spirit,” Diaco said after the UCF victory. “Our culture is growing and has been taking route. It’s great to end the game with a win and to be able to reinforce all the things they are doing and how hard they are working.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN. LINE: UConn -4.5.

ABOUT UCONN (2-6): The Huskies rank 123rd in the country in scoring at 16.9 points per game, but Chandler Whitmer threw for a season-high 303 yards against East Carolina while UConn recorded season highs in points and rushing yards (179) versus UCF. Diaco introduced the wildcat offense last week, as wideout DeShon Foxx ran for 102 yards on 11 carries, including a 68-yard touchdown. The defense also contributed, recording four interceptions - including a school record-tying three by safety Andrew Adams. The Huskies made just two picks in their first seven games.

ABOUT ARMY (2-6): The Black Knights likely won’t challenge the Huskies secondary, as Army ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (294.8). The Black Knights, however, managed only 122 rushing and 169 total yards while converting just 1-of-12 third downs against the Falcons. “We are a running football team, and that is what we are going to do,” coach Jeff Monken said. “We are going to run the option and we have to be able to run through tackles and get out on the other side of people, which we do at times.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Foxx became UConn’s first 100-yard rusher last week after catching four passes for 120 yards, including an 88-yard TD, against East Carolina.

2. Army QBs have thrown 85 passes all season, with three TDs and two interceptions. Starter Angel Santiago is 28-of-55 for 362 yards.

3. UConn is 4-1 all-time against Army, winning 21-7 in the last meeting in 2006.

PREDICTION: UConn 27, Army 21