Army 35, Connecticut 21: Quarterback Angel Santiago led a dominant ground attack with 97 yards rushing and Chris Carnegie made a big defensive play to save the host Black Knights’ win over the Huskies at Yankee Stadium.

Joe Walker ran for two touchdowns and Raymond Maples added 53 yards on six carries for Army (3-6), which rushed for 325 yards - 30 more than its season average - and threw just three passes. Carnegie returned one of his two interceptions for a TD as the Black Knights snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chandler Whitmer was 19-of-31 for 170 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Connecticut (2-7), which couldn’t build on first-year coach Bob Diaco’s first FBS win last week against UCF. DeShon Foxx had six catches for 54 yards and Whitmer added 68 yards rushing as the Huskies lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Black Knights took what seemed to be an insurmountable 28-14 lead with 4:22 left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Santiago, but Chandler rallied UConn on a 1-yard pass to Noel Thomas just over two minutes later. The Huskies recovered the onside kick and drove inside the 10-yard line before Carnegie sealed it when he stepped in front of Whitmer’s pass at the goal line and returned it 99 yards.

The Black Knights covered 174 yards on 27 plays on their first two possessions with Santiago and Walker scoring on short runs for an early 14-0 lead. UConn got on the board late in the half when Whitmer ran 2 yards for a score after Santiago fumbled, but Army drove 79 yards to open the second half with Santiago converting a fourth down inside the 5 before Walker punched it over for a 21-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Army picked up 12 first downs in the first half, rushing 34 times for 193 yards and completed its only pass for 16 yards. … Foxx, who ran for 102 yards on 11 carries – including a 68-yard TD run out of the Wildcat last week, didn’t line up in the backfield until the third quarter Saturday. … UConn entered the game ranked 27th nationally against the run (125.8).