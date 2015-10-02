Preview: Connecticut at Brigham Young

(Updated: Shirreffs, Nacua’s names misspelled)

Brigham Young is known for offense but finds itself in the position of needing to rebound from its worst offensive showing in 12 years when it hosts Connecticut in Friday’s contest. The Cougars were anemic in a 31-0 loss to Michigan while being blanked for the first time since 2003 and totaling its fewest offensive yardage (105) since having 92 against Iowa State in 1974.

The Huskies are averaging just 16.5 points per game and are traveling nearly 2,000 miles -- their longest-ever regular-season trip -- to play a team that beat them 35-10 last season. “To fly out west and play BYU, a team that beat the snot out of us a year ago, it’s an exciting challenge and an exciting opportunity,” UConn coach Bob Diaco said in a press conference. While Diaco pipes in with optimism, Cougars coach Bronco Mendenhall pessimistically talked about the need to start over following the Michigan drubbing but had changed his tune a few days later. “We’ve played really well in three games and not played well in one,” Mendenhall said in a press conference. “I think it’s just a new start for the rest of the year rather than going all the way back. That month is over and now it’s time to play the rest of our season.”

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: BYU -18.5.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2-2): Sophomore quarterback Bryant Shirreffs has completed 65 percent of his passes for 847 yards and has four touchdowns passes against only one interception. Sophomore Arkeel Newsome (153 yards. 4.8 average) has wrestled the starting running back job away from sophomore Ron Johnson (131 yards, 2.4 average) while junior receiver Noel Thomas has team-best figures of 19 receptions and 286 yards. Senior safety Andrew Adams recorded a career-best 17 tackles in last Saturday’s loss to Navy and leads the team with 34 stops and two interceptions while sophomore defensive end Foley Fatukasi has a team-best 2.5 sacks.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (2-2): Freshman quarterback Tanner Mangum had a poor outing against Michigan, going 12-of-28 for 55 yards -- for the lowest output since the Cougars had just 41 in the 3-0 loss to Utah in 2003. Senior running back Adam Hine (team-leading 312 yards) is doubtful with an ankle injury and junior Algernon Brown (knee) figures to miss the game so freshman running back Francis Bernard is being prepared to start. Junior safety Kai Nacua is tied for the national lead in interceptions with four, while junior middle linebacker Harvey Langi (four sacks, two interceptions) and senior free safety Michael Wadsworth (team-best 32 tackles) are also playing superb.

EXTRA POINTS

1. BYU racked up 513 yards of total offense in beating the Huskies last season in the lone previous meeting.

2. The Huskies have had four kicks blocked -- three extra points and one punt.

3. The Cougars have allowed 16 sacks, most in the nation.

PREDICTION: BYU 30, UConn 17