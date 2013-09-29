Buffalo 41, Connecticut 12: Joe Licata threw for three touchdowns and the host Bulls turned three turnovers into scores in the non-conference finale for both teams.

Branden Oliver ran 23 times for 90 yards and a score while Alex Neutz had 76 receiving yards and a touchdown for Buffalo (2-2), which had lost its previous eight meetings with Connecticut (0-4).

Chandler Whitmer completed only 10-of-24 passes with two interceptions and a fumble for the Huskies, who are 0-4 for the first time as an FBS team. Due in large part to five sacks of Whitmer, they managed just 27 yards rushing.

Whitmer was sacked and lost the football on the third play from scrimmage, and Licata hit Mason Schreck for a 5-yard touchdown moments later to set the tone. Chad Christen got the Huskies on the board with a 33-yard field goal but Najja Johnson picked off Whitmer and returned it 33 yards for a score to make it 14-3 late in the first.

Oliver ran one in, Licata hooked up with Neutz from 22 yards out midway through the second and the Buffalo lead ballooned to 34-12 after Patrick Clarke hit consecutive field goals from 49 and 50 yards out near the end of the third. Licata capped the scoring with a 36-yard strike to Fred Lee with 10:29 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Whitmer has thrown 11 interceptions and just seven touchdowns in his last eight games overall. ... Clarke’s 50-yard FG was a career high. ... Huskies WR Geremy Davis had five catches for 102 yards.