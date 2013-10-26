Preview: Connecticut at Central Florida

No. 25 Central Florida looks to continue its best start since 1998 when it hosts winless Connecticut on Saturday. Coming off a 38-35 win over then-No. 6 Louisville, Central Florida’s explosive offense is averaging 32.8 points per game. With a win over the Huskies, the Knights will earn bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the last nine years - and fourth time in the last five campaigns.

Connecticut, however, has been unable to find any kind of rhythm offensively. After head coach Paul Pasqualoni was fired on Sept. 30, interim coach T.J. Weist plugged in freshman quarterback Tim Boyle. In two games, he’s led the Huskies to just 26 points - including a 41-16 loss to Cincinnati last week.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3. LINE: Central Florida -22.5

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (5-1, 2-0 AAC): The Knights, ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2010, are led by efficient quarterback Blake Bortles. His 64.9 percent completion rate and 11-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio are large reasons why Central Florida ranks 46th in the nation in passing offense. Storm Johnson paces the Knights’ ground game with 564 yards and eight touchdowns.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-6, 0-2): Boyle has completed just 37-of-82 passes, with most of his success coming with Geremy Davis. The receiver recorded his third 100-yard game against the Bearcats and leads the Huskies with 33 catches for 528 yards. Lyle McCombs, who leads Connecticut with 378 rushing yards and three scores, gained only 14 yards against Cincinnati

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Florida WRs Breshad Perriman and Rannell Hall have combined for 834 yards and four scores this year.

2. The Connecticut defense has allowed averages of 30.7 points and 377.7 total yards this season..

3. Central Florida and Connecticut are meeting for the first time.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 35, Connecticut 13