Preview: Connecticut at Cincinnati

If recent results are any indication, Saturday’s American Athletic Conference game between Cincinnati and visiting Connecticut will be decided in the fourth quarter. South Florida is the only common opponent of the teams this season, and both were defeated by the Bulls - including Connecticut’s 13-10 loss a week ago. The Huskies and interim head coach T.J. Weist are in search of their first victory against a team they have yet to defeat at home in five attempts.

Cincinnati rebounded from its 26-20 loss to South Florida with a 38-20 win over Temple last week. The Bearcats have won six of the previous eight meetings with the Huskies by an average of 10.8 points. “That was obviously our best game of the year, how we played on both sides of the ball,” first-year coach Tommy Tuberville said of the Temple game. “Going into this week, we’ll have a different game plan. Freshman quarterback (Tim Doyle of Connecticut), second start, he’s tall and has a very good arm. He can throw the ball down the field and give you a lot of problems.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Cincinnati -14.5

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-5, 0-1 AAC): Despite a change at both head coach and quarterback, the Huskies didn’t get the desired result against the Bulls. Doyle completed just 15-of-43 passes in his first career game but had two potential touchdown passes dropped. Weist coaxed a solid game out of his defense, which held the Bulls to 228 yards and 13 first downs, and the running game, which finished with 207 yards.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (4-2, 1-1): Quarterback Brendon Kay was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Temple. The senior completed 31-of-37 passes - both career highs - and threw for two touchdowns while also running for a score. The running game is led by the trio of Ralph David Abernathy IV (347 yards), Hosey Williams (333) and Tion Green (227), who had a career-high 91 yards against Temple.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Not since starting 0-8 as an FCS team in 1977 have the Huskies lost six straight games to open a season.

2. The Bearcats have been outscored 30-21 in the first quarter this season while outscoring their opponents 107-27 in the second half.

3. Cincinnati has scored a touchdown on 18-of-25 possessions in the red zone.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 23, Connecticut 10