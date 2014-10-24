(Updated: CORRECTS “carried” to “carry” in graph 2 CORRECTS 316 to 325 in notes)

No. 17 East Carolina 31, Connecticut 21: Shane Carden surpassed 400 yards passing for the fourth time in five games and threw for a pair of touchdowns as the host Pirates held off the upset-minded Huskies.

Carden finished 38-of-64 for 445 yards for East Carolina (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), which matched its best start since 1999. Breon Allen ran for two touchdowns and Justin Hardy set season highs with 186 yards on 14 catches while Cam Worthy (career-high seven receptions for 138 yards) and Isaiah Jones (10 catches for 75) also helped carry the Pirates’ passing attack.

Chandler Whitmer went 18-of-30 for a season-high 303 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (one rushing) for Connecticut (1-6, 0-4), which matched its best scoring output of 2014 but could not avoid its fifth straight setback. Deshon Foxx (season-high 120 yards receiving) and Noel Thomas (57) each caught long scoring throws as the Huskies amassed a season-best 397 total yards.

Carden attempted 25 passes in the first quarter and led East Carolina to touchdowns on each of its first two drives, connecting with Hardy on a 13-yard pass to cap a 12-play drive before hooking up with Bryce Williams on a 10-yard jump ball. Connecticut answered on the ensuing drive when Whitmer converted a fourth-down sneak from a yard out for the Huskies’ first opening-quarter touchdown of the season.

Thomas strolled into the end zone on a 32-yard catch after his defender fell on the first possession of the third quarter and Foxx outmuscled another defender on a deep throw near midfield and raced the rest of the way for an 88-yard TD reception to even it up at 21 later in the period. Warren Harvey broke the tie with a 31-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and Allen sealed the victory with a 9-yard run with 1:25 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hardy (327 catches) passed Purdue’s Taylor Stubblefield (325, 2001-04) and Houston’s Tyron Carrier (320, 2008-11) and moved into sole possession for second place on the NCAA Division I-A all-time receptions list, 22 behind record-holder Ryan Broyles (2008-11). … Connecticut committed 12 penalties for 119 yards while East Carolina was flagged 11 times for 105 yards. … The Pirates, who amassed 580 total yards, are averaging 610.3 yards over their last six home contests.