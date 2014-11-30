Memphis 41, Connecticut 10: Paxton Lynch threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes during a 21-point third-quarter explosion as the host Tigers clinched at least a share of a division crown for the first time since 1971.

Lynch added 40 rushing yards and went 22-of-41 for 194 yards through the air for Memphis (9-3, 7-1 American Athletic), which closed its regular season with six straight wins. Keiwone Malone made seven catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers won nine regular-season games for the first time in 51 years.

Arkeel Newsome took a fourth-quarter screen pass from Tim Boyle 39 yards for a touchdown for UConn (2-9, 1-6), which committed 10 penalties for 115 yards and will finish its season at home against winless SMU next Saturday. Ron Johnson ran for 67 yards and Geremy Davis finished with five catches for 62 yards to extend his streak with at least one reception to 35 games.

Jake Elliott kicked a pair of short first-quarter field goals to stake Memphis to an early lead before the Tigers found the end zone late in the first half on Lynch’s 6-yard TD to Malone. UConn countered with a 45-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 13-3 at the break, but Memphis began to pull away midway through the third quarter following a fumble from Boyle, which led to Lynch’s 9-yard fade throw to Malone.

Memphis forced a three-and-out and stretched its advantage to 27-3 on the ensuing possession as Tevin Jones made a one-handed catch on a 12-yard throw before the Tigers added another score late in the quarter when Lynch found Phil Mayhue behind the coverage for a 21-yard touchdown. Jarvis Cooper scored the game’s final touchdown with 5:09 remaining when he bulldozed his way into the end zone from a yard out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis, which is on its longest winning streak since a seven-game run in 1969, last won 10 games in a season in 1938. … UConn has committed at least 10 penalties in three of its last five contests. … Malone broke a tie with Isaac Bruce (113, 1992-93) and moved into sole possession of eighth place in Tigers history with 120 career catches.