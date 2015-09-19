Missouri doesn’t go for fake, beats UConn

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- No. 22 Missouri needed a fourth-quarter defensive stand to hold off Connecticut, 9-6, in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Huskies lined up on fourth-and-four for a 42-yard field-goal attempt, but instead ran a fake with 53 seconds left in the game.

Back-up quarterback Tim Boyle, the holder, fluttered a soft pass over the middle to tight end Alec Bloom, but Missouri safety Anthony Sherrils intercepted the pass and returned it 50 yards to UConn’s 37-yard line.

It was Sherrils’ second turnover of the game. He also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.

“We thought they were just going to go for it,” Sherrils said. “The kicker came out, so we were like, ‘Just be on your toes, be on your toes.'”

Added Missouri coach Gary Pinkel: “Anthony comes up and makes a great play. You want him to fall on the ground. Obviously you don’t want him running down the sideline, so he’ll learn that.”

Missouri ran out the clock to end the game, escaping with a win in a game that saw only two touchdowns.

Connecticut coach Bob Diaco said it was his offense’s struggles that set-up a fake field-goal, instead of simply going for it on fourth-and-four.

”I didn’t feel great about the 42-yarder,“ Diaco said. ”I didn’t feel great about the battery. I didn’t feel great about the guts of the protection.

“I didn’t want to put it on (kicker) Michael (Tarbutt) at that point. We felt good about the look and that Alec (Bloom) would have an opportunity on a small defender.”

The Tigers came to life offensively, just long enough to eke out the win.

Trailing, 6-2, at halftime with only 114 total yards, Missouri gained 134 yards and its only touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line, quarterback Maty Mauk ran the ball for a touchdown on the option.

Missouri has outscored opponents, 48-3, in the third quarter.

Mauk completed 14-of-22 passes for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

But it was one of the few bright spots for an offense that has struggled through two games, and was without starting running back Russell Hansbrough.

“There were many, many years around here we were winning games 48-43,” Pinkel said. “We were just the opposite.”

Hansbrough injured his right ankle in the opener, played sparingly a week ago and was ruled out for Saturday earlier in the week. In his absence, Missouri’s offense ran for 85 yards on 34 carries.

Connecticut tried to spark itself with three fourth-down fakes.

The Huskies also sent their field-goal unit onto the field with under five minutes to go before halftime, but instead lined up Boyle in the shotgun.

Boyle’s pass intended for an open receiver was thrown too soft and Missouri linebacker Donavin Newsom batted it down.

On the previous drive, Connecticut punter Justin Wain gained 13 yards on a fake punt. That drive scored no points, however.

“They tried every fake in the history of fakes,” Pinkel said. “That’s what they did. That’s their attack.”

The Huskies’ only touchdown came after a turnover by Mauk. UConn safety Jhavon Williams intercepted his pass and returned it 17 yards to Missouri’s 35-yard line.

Five plays later, Ron Johnson scored on a six-yard run. However, the extra point attempt was blocked by Missouri linebacker Kentrell Brothers.

Johnson finished with 23 yards on 14 carries, and the Huskies ran for only 77 yards on 33 carries.

Missouri’s only first-half points came on a blocked punt by linebacker Clarence Green in the first quarter, resulting in a safety when the ball rolled through the back of the end zone.

NOTES: DT Terry Beckner Jr. and three other Missouri freshmen were involved in a car accident on Friday. WR Keyon Dilosa and DeSean Blair did not play against UConn, but Beckner was available. The other player, RB Trevon Walters, has been out since tearing an ACL during the spring. ... Missouri freshman QB Drew Lock played two series. ... In addition to a blocked extra point, Connecticut also missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter.