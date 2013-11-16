Preview: Connecticut at Southern Methodist

Connecticut turns to a redshirt freshman at quarterback in an effort to pick up its first win of the season Saturday at Southern Methodist. Casey Cochran will be under center for the Huskies, their third starting quarterback in a difficult season. Junior Chandler Whitmer and freshman Tim Boyle each started four games, combining for five touchdowns and 14 interceptions, including three by Boyle in a 31-10 loss to Louisville on Nov. 8.

The Mustangs saw their bid for a third straight victory thwarted last Saturday at Cincinnati, which scored 28 straight points in the middle quarters to earn a 28-25 win. Connecticut and Southern Methodist will be meeting for the first time as members of the American Athletic Conference. Their only prior encounter in 1989 resulted in a wild affair in which the Mustangs rallied from 13 points down in the final seven minutes and scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game to secure a 31-30 victory.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Southern Methodist -15

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-8, 0-4 AAC): Interim head coach T.J. Weist simply said that Cochran gives his team the best chance to win, something that has not happened since Nov. 24, 2012, at Louisville. The last time the team was even in a game was Oct. 12, when it fell to South Florida 13-10. Cochran came off the bench to complete 6-of-9 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals earlier this month.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (3-5, 2-2): The Mustangs have had no such issues at the quarterback position, as Garrett Gilbert continued his stellar senior campaign with 403 yards and a pair of touchdowns at Cincinnati. Gilbert enters ranked seventh in FBS in passing yards and has 13 touchdowns against just one interception over his last four games. Gilbert has often needed to sling the ball as much as possible to keep up with a defense that gives up 40.3 points per game, 115th among FBS teams entering the weekend.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies have allowed an average of 48 points on the road.

2. Gilbert leads all FBS teams in total offense with an average of 409.4 yards.

3. The only winless campaign in Connecticut history was 1932, when the team went 0-6-2.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 38, Connecticut 24