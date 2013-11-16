Southern Methodist 38, Connecticut 21: Garrett Gilbert threw for four touchdowns as the host Mustangs kept the Huskies winless.

Gilbert, who entered the day leading the nation in total offense, was 33-for-52 for 353 yards. Jeremy Johnson and Keenan Holman had a combined 20 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns apiece for Southern Methodist (4-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference).

Casey Cochran completed 25-of-42 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start for Connecticut (0-9, 0-5). Lyle McCombs ran for 103 yards and Max DeLorenzo had 62 yards and a score on the ground.

Cochran found Sean McQuillan for a 1-yard score to pull the Huskies within 21-14 late in the third quarter, but Gilbert needed two passes to go 74 yards, pushing the Mustangs up 14 on a 20-yard connection with Holman. Cochran answered with a 26-yard strike to a leaping Geremy Davis that made it 28-21 with 10:05 left before the hosts got a short field goal and then iced it when Stephon Sanders picked off Cochran and returned it 35 yards for a score.

Gilbert finished a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown to Holman in the back of the end zone and found Johnson from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Following a short scoring run for DeLorenzo, Gilbert and Johnson hooked up again with 18 seconds left in the first half to give the hosts a 21-7 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gilbert has 17 touchdowns and one interception in his last five games. ... Mustangs WR Der‘rikk Thompson had 113 yards receiving. ... Cochran is the third different Huskies starting quarterback. The trio has combined to throw 17 interceptions with nine touchdowns.