Preview: Connecticut at Temple

WhenConnecticut visits Temple on Saturday night, it will be a chance for both schools tocommiserate over a football season filled with frustration and losses. Withonly one win between them, the winless Huskies face the Owls in a battle forthe American Athletic Conference cellar. UConn, averaging 297.6 yards per game, owns the second-worst total offense in the conference while Temple ranks last in total defense, allowing an average of 522.8 yards.

The Huskieswill be looking not only for their first win in 10 outings, but to also avengelast season’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Owls in a game where Temple trailedthe entire way until Chris Coyer’s tying touchdown pass with 19 seconds left inregulation. The closest UConn has come to winning this season was a 13-10loss to South Florida in Week 5, getting outscored in its last four games 172-64. The Owls beat Army 33-14 in Week 7 and nearly upset No. 20 CentralFlorida last week before falling 39-36 on a 23-yard field goal as timeexpired.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Temple -8.5

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-9, 0-5 AAC): It has been aforgettable season all around for the Huskies, going back to the abrupt firingof third-year coach Paul Pasqualoni in September after an 0-4 start. Offensivecoordinator T.J. Weist took over as interim coach, but has done no better as UConn is averaging only 16.2 points while allowing 35 points per gamefor second-to-last in the AAC in both categories. Lyle McCombs has been thelone bright spot on offense for the Huskies, ranking fourth in the conferencein rushing average at 66.6 yards with four touchdowns.

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-9, 0-6): While the Owls’ defense has been a messunder first-year coach Matt Rhule, their offense has held its own sincefreshman P.J. Walker took over in Week 5. Walker, who has passed for 15touchdowns in six games since taking over for Connor Reilly, threw for aseason-high 382 yards and four TDs in last week’s loss to Central Florida, withWalker running in another touchdown as well. Robbie Anderson has been Walker‘sfavorite target, averaging 19.8 yards per catch this season with 31 receptionsfor 614 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Freshman QBCasey Cochran is the third starter under center this season for the Huskies,who have thrown for only nine touchdowns to go with 17 interceptions.

2. The Owlshave lost three games this season in the final 35 seconds of regulation.

3. UConn leadsthe conference in turnovers with 24 while Temple’s 15 turnovers are third-fewest in the AAC.

PREDICTION: Temple 31, UConn 24