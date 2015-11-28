Preview: Connecticut at Temple

After a week’s hiatus, Temple vaulted back into the Top 25 as it hones in on a berth in the American Athletic Conference title game. The No. 24 Owls can’t afford a letup when they host streaking Connecticut in the final regular-season game for both teams on Saturday.

Temple posted a huge 31-12 win over visiting Memphis last week and can clinch the AAC East title with a win or a loss by USF on Thursday. The Owls’ defense has allowed just five touchdowns in five home games, with three of them coming in a loss to Notre Dame. The Huskies hope to avoid a letdown after shocking previously undefeated Houston last week. UConn fans stormed the field after the 20-17 victory, which made them bowl-eligible.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Temple -12

ABOUT UCONN (6-5, 4-3 AAC): After dropping five of six, the Huskies have won their last three games - allowing an average of 11 points. Noel Thomas caught two touchdown passes, including a 45-yarder on a trick play in the fourth quarter, as UConn held Houston’s high-powered offense to 318 total yards - nearly 200 under its season average. The Huskies lost starting quarterback Bryant Shirreffs early in the game to a head injury, and he is questionable for Saturday.

ABOUT TEMPLE (9-2, 6-1): Temple beat a ranked team for the fourth time ever and the first time in consecutive seasons when it held Memphis without a touchdown last week. Junior quarterback P.J. Walker threw two TD passes against Memphis and now has 50 for his career, the most in school history. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich once again led the Owls in tackles - his 11 stops marked the fourth time he reached double digits this season and he is the only player in FBS to lead his team in every game this year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UConn RB Arkeel Newsome topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time in three games last week with 114 on 32 carries.

2. Temple lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 24-20.

3. Redshirt freshman RB David Hood made his first start and led the Owls with 14 carries, 61 yards and his first career rushing TD.

PREDICTION: Temple 27, UConn 17