Connecticut 28, Temple 21
November 24, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Connecticut 28, Temple 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Connecticut 28, Temple 21: Yawin Smallwood returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left as the visiting Huskies erased a 21-0 deficit before holding on for their first victory of the season.

Freshman Casey Cochran was 8-of-18 for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second straight start for UConn (1-9, 1-5 American Athletic Conference). Max DeLorenzo had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Huskies, who held Temple to minus-1 yards rushing in the second half after yielding 92 in the first.

Freshman P.J. Walker was 26-of-46 for 280 yards and a touchdown with his only interception the game-changer in the fourth quarter for Temple (1-10, 0-7). Ryan Alderman had seven receptions for 96 yards for the Owls, who outgained the Huskies in total yards 372-235 but turned the ball over three times.

After being shut out in the first half, UConn scored twice in the third quarter to pull within 21-14 on Cochran’s 33-yard pass to Geremy Davis and DeLorenzo’s 4-yard TD run with 43 seconds left in the period. On the Huskies’ next possession, Cochran capped a 14-play drive by going over from the 1 to tie it with 6:52 remaining.

Smallwood’s interception came five plays later and UConn survived when Byron Jones knocked down Walker’s desperation heave into the end zone on fourth down with 38 seconds remaining. Temple took a 21-0 lead in the first half on Walker’s 6-yard scoring run, an 8-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Robbie Anderson and Zaire Williams 18-yard touchdown run up the middle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alderson became the first Temple receiver to catch a touchdown in four straight games since 2004. ... Temple outgained UConn in the first half 271-64 despite losing a pair of fumbles. ... The Huskies were 3-for-14 on third third down, but 3-for-4 on fourth down. ... The Owls lost for the fourth time this season in the fourth quarter.

