November 29, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

No. 25 Temple 27, UConn 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 25 Temple 27, UConn 3

No. 25 Temple capped an historic regular season on Saturday by defeating UConn 27-3 to clinch a spot in the inaugural America Athletic Conference championship game.

The Owls (10-2, 7-1) will face No. 21 Houston (11-1, 7-1) on Saturday on the Cougars home field. At stake possibly for the winner is a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Temple’s 10 victories mark just the second time the Owls have reached double digits in wins.

Running back Jahad Thomas rushed for 129 yards and two scores and quarterback P.J. Walker threw for 160 yards and another touchdown as the Owls manhandled the Huskies (6-6, 4-4).

Thomas scampered 9 yards on the Owls’ second possession to give Temple a 7-0 lead - and the Owls did not look back.

Two field goals by Austin Jones extended the lead to 13-0.

UConn starting quarterback Bryant Shirreffs did not play after being injured in an upset win against Houston the week before and the result was not pretty for the Huskies. They managed just 138 total offensive yards - 129 through the air and nine rushing yards.

The Huskies’ only points came on a field goal with just under six minutes left in the game.

