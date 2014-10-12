FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tulane 12, Connecticut 3
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 12, 2014 / 3:23 AM / 3 years ago

Tulane 12, Connecticut 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 62 to 64 in graph 2 CORRECTS 38 to 40 in graph 3 CORRECTS spelling of “yard” in graph 4 RECASTS final note)

Tulane 12, Connecticut 3: Nick Montana threw for a touchdown and the Green Wave held the visiting Huskies scoreless after the opening drive to record their first victory in the American Athletic Conference.

Montana finished 19-of-26 for 135 yards while Sherman Badie led all rushers with 77 yards on 14 carries for Tulane (2-4, 1-1 AAC), which spent its previous 18 seasons in Conference USA. Lazedrick Thompson added 73 yards on the ground as the Green Wave forced three turnovers and managed to overcome seven penalties for 64 yards.

Chandler Whitmer threw for 141 yards for Connecticut (1-5, 0-3), which was held below 14 points for the fourth time this season. Geremy Davis finished with eight catches for 63 yards while Arkeel Newsome paced the Huskies with 40 yards rushing.

Connecticut covered 48 yards in 13 plays on its opening possession, capping it with a 44-yard field goal from Bobby Puyol. Tulane needed only 3:01 to answer, however, as Montana’s play-action fake allowed him to hook up with Charles Jones for a 7-yard score.

The score remained unchanged until the third quarter, when Peter Picerelli’s 38-yard punt pinned Connecticut at the 1 and Max DeLorenzo was tackled in the end zone by Tyler Gilbert for a safety on the next play. Andrew DiRocco added a 38-yard field goal on the ensuing possession and Puyol missed on a 36-yard attempt in the final minutes as the Huskies were attempting to pull within a score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Green Wave have collected at least one turnover in 15 straight games. … Davis extended his streak of recording at least one catch to 32 consecutive contests. … Tulane’s previous three losses to FBS opponents were by an average of 25.3 points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.