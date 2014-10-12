(Updated: CORRECTS 62 to 64 in graph 2 CORRECTS 38 to 40 in graph 3 CORRECTS spelling of “yard” in graph 4 RECASTS final note)

Tulane 12, Connecticut 3: Nick Montana threw for a touchdown and the Green Wave held the visiting Huskies scoreless after the opening drive to record their first victory in the American Athletic Conference.

Montana finished 19-of-26 for 135 yards while Sherman Badie led all rushers with 77 yards on 14 carries for Tulane (2-4, 1-1 AAC), which spent its previous 18 seasons in Conference USA. Lazedrick Thompson added 73 yards on the ground as the Green Wave forced three turnovers and managed to overcome seven penalties for 64 yards.

Chandler Whitmer threw for 141 yards for Connecticut (1-5, 0-3), which was held below 14 points for the fourth time this season. Geremy Davis finished with eight catches for 63 yards while Arkeel Newsome paced the Huskies with 40 yards rushing.

Connecticut covered 48 yards in 13 plays on its opening possession, capping it with a 44-yard field goal from Bobby Puyol. Tulane needed only 3:01 to answer, however, as Montana’s play-action fake allowed him to hook up with Charles Jones for a 7-yard score.

The score remained unchanged until the third quarter, when Peter Picerelli’s 38-yard punt pinned Connecticut at the 1 and Max DeLorenzo was tackled in the end zone by Tyler Gilbert for a safety on the next play. Andrew DiRocco added a 38-yard field goal on the ensuing possession and Puyol missed on a 36-yard attempt in the final minutes as the Huskies were attempting to pull within a score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Green Wave have collected at least one turnover in 15 straight games. … Davis extended his streak of recording at least one catch to 32 consecutive contests. … Tulane’s previous three losses to FBS opponents were by an average of 25.3 points.