Delaware 34, Elon 24
October 11, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Delaware 34, Elon 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede.)

Delaware 34, Elon 24: Wes Hills rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and Trent Hurley passed for one score and ran for another as the host Blue Hens held off the Phoenix in a Colonial Athletic Association contest. Hurley finished 16-of-28 for 178 yards and added 29 yards on the ground for Delaware (4-2, 2-0 CAA). Michael Johnson caught nine passes for 134 yards and Nick Boyle had a touchdown reception.

Mike Quinn was 29-of-55 for 291 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Elon (1-5, 0-2), which has lost three straight. Tre Lennon caught seven passes for 95 yards and two scores and Tracey Coppedge had a team-high 91 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Delaware had a tough time getting its offense going early, leading 6-3 after Hurley’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Boyle and John Gallagher’s 37-yard field goal. The Blue Hens came to life with 21 points in the final five minutes of the half as Hills and Jalen Randolph each punched in 1-yard TD runs, and Malcolm Brown returned a Quinn interception 20 yards for a score and a 27-3 halftime lead.

Quinn led the Phoenix back in the third quarter, connecting with Justin Osborne for a 5-yard touchdown and hitting Lennon for a 10-yard score to pull within 27-17. Hurley’s 6-yard TD run restored the 17-point margin, and Quinn and Lennon hooked up for a 35-yard score before the Blue Hens stopped Elon on downs on its final two possessions to seal it.

