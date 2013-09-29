Delaware 29, James Madison 22: Trent Hurley threw for all three of his touchdowns in the second half as the Blue Hens rallied from a double-digit deficit to edge the visiting Dukes in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Hurley passed for 233 yards and added a team-high 48 on the ground for Delaware (4-1, 1-0 CAA), which won its fourth consecutive conference opener. Nick Boyle finished with five catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which gave the Blue Hens their first lead with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

James Madison’s Michael Birdsong went 19-of-35 for 292 yards and two touchdowns while Dae‘Quan Scott – who had rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his team’s first four games – was held to 51 yards on 20 carries. Scott contributed four receptions for 60 yards and a score for the Dukes (3-2, 0-1).

James Madison jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter advantage after Birdsong’s first touchdown pass and took a 19-7 lead into the break when he connected with Scott from 33 yards out with six seconds remaining. James Madison was on the verge of stretching the margin to 15 points early in the second half, but Cameron Starke missed a 33-yard field goal attempt at the end of a 16-play drive.

Delaware closed within 19-14 with 3:34 left in the third on Hurley’s 1-yard toss to Malcolm Bush and moved ahead on an 8-yard strike from Hurley to Boyle on its next possession. James Madison tied it at 22 on Starke’s 28-yard field goal, but Boyle’s second TD reception with 6:40 remaining and a late interception by Patrick Callaway ended it.