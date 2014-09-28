Delaware 30, James Madison 23 (OT)

Delaware 30, James Madison 23: Trent Hurley passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score in overtime as the visiting Blue Hens outlasted the Dukes.

Jerel Harrison hauled in the winning TD and finished with four catches for 127 yards and a pair of scores for Delaware (3-1, 1-0 CAA). Wes Hills added 136 rushing yards and Michael Johnson scored on the ground for the Blue Hens, who took their third straight in the series.

Vad Lee went 25-of-44 for 252 yards and a pair of TDs while adding 86 yards and a score on the ground for James Madison (2-3, 0-2). DeAndre’ Smith and Daniel Brown each hauled in a TD for the Dukes, who forced overtime on Lee’s 2-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Hills ran on the first three plays of overtime to get Delaware inside the 5 before Hurley took to the air, hitting Harrison with a 4-yard score. Taylor Woods was stopped on fourth-and-goal on the ensuing possession as James Madison fell short.

Hurley hit Jalen Randolph for a 75-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage and Johnson’s 1-yard score with 2:27 left in the second quarter sent the Blue Hens into the break up 13-6. Hurley’s 86-yard TD pass to Harrison with 1:37 to play put Delaware on top 23-16 until Lee drove the Dukes down to force OT.