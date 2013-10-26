Delaware 35, Rhode Island 13: Andrew Pierce rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns – including a 75-yard score on the first play of the second half – as the visiting Blue Hens won their Colonial Athletic Association game going away.

Wide receiver Michael Johnson, who rushed for 123 yards, and Pierce sparked a ground game that churned out 314 yards for Delaware (6-2, 3-1). Trent Hurley went 14-of-22 for 186 yards and a score as the Blue Hens won for the first time in three road games this season.

Bob Bentsen went 20-of-35 for 148 yards for the Rams (3-6, 2-4), who lost for the third time in four games. Robbie Delgado had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter while Eerin Young’s 49 yards rushing led Rhode Island.

Pierce opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter before Bentsen countered with a 20-yard TD pass to Robbie Jackson seven seconds into the second quarter to make it 7-6, but Dylan Smith missed the extra point.

The Blue Hens began to pull away on their next two drives, going 98 yards in nine plays with Nick Boyle catching a 19-yard touchdown toss from Hurley and stretching it to 21-6 on Pierce’s second touchdown run from 4 yards out. Pierce opened the second half with the longest touchdown run of his career and Johnson closed out the scoring with his romp to the end zone with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.