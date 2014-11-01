FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delaware 28, Rhode Island 13
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Delaware 28, Rhode Island 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Delaware 28, Rhode Island 13: Trent Hurley threw three touchdown passes and Wes Hills ran for 111 yards as the Blue Hens held off the Rams.Hurley was 15-of-19 for 199 yards and Jalen Randolph ran for 69 yards and a score for Delaware (5-4, 3-2 CAA), which snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-12 in the month of November since the 2012 season.

Harold Cooper ran for 83 yards for Rhode Island (0-9, 0-5), which is still searching for its first win under first-year coach Jim Fleming. James Caparell finished 6-of-21 for 64 yards as the Rams dropped their 13th straight dating to last season and 11th straight on the road.

The Blue Hens scored on their first two possessions covering 123 yards, with Randolph scoring on a 15-yard run and Hurley finding Michael Johnson for a 24-yard score. Hurley threw a 13-yard TD to Diante Cherry early in the second quarter before Caparell threw a 27-yard TD pass to Ezra Holmes to cut the deficit to 21-7 at the half.

The Rams pulled within eight less than a minute into the third quarter when Hurley fumbled and Tim Weinclaw returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, but Hurley made up for his miscue with a 44-yard TD pass to Andrew Opoku late in the third. Rhode Island reached the red zone midway through the fourth before turning the ball over on downs, and the Blue Hens went on to close out their third straight win in the series and improve to 22-8 all-time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.