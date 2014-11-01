Delaware 28, Rhode Island 13: Trent Hurley threw three touchdown passes and Wes Hills ran for 111 yards as the Blue Hens held off the Rams.Hurley was 15-of-19 for 199 yards and Jalen Randolph ran for 69 yards and a score for Delaware (5-4, 3-2 CAA), which snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-12 in the month of November since the 2012 season.

Harold Cooper ran for 83 yards for Rhode Island (0-9, 0-5), which is still searching for its first win under first-year coach Jim Fleming. James Caparell finished 6-of-21 for 64 yards as the Rams dropped their 13th straight dating to last season and 11th straight on the road.

The Blue Hens scored on their first two possessions covering 123 yards, with Randolph scoring on a 15-yard run and Hurley finding Michael Johnson for a 24-yard score. Hurley threw a 13-yard TD to Diante Cherry early in the second quarter before Caparell threw a 27-yard TD pass to Ezra Holmes to cut the deficit to 21-7 at the half.

The Rams pulled within eight less than a minute into the third quarter when Hurley fumbled and Tim Weinclaw returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, but Hurley made up for his miscue with a 44-yard TD pass to Andrew Opoku late in the third. Rhode Island reached the red zone midway through the fourth before turning the ball over on downs, and the Blue Hens went on to close out their third straight win in the series and improve to 22-8 all-time.