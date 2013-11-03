Delaware 32, Towson 31: Rob Jones caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left after recovering an onside kick and the Blue Hens stunned the host Tigers when Jones scored on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Backup quarterback Trevor Sasek’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Michael Johnson made it 31-24 with 48 seconds remaining before Jones allowed Delaware to keep possession at its own 49. After a holding penalty, Jones’ 28-yard reception was followed by Jerel Harrison’s 30-yard catch that set up Jones’ winning catches.

Sasek was 34-of-46 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception as the Blue Hens (7-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) erased a 31-10 deficit in the fourth quarter. Delaware was without starting quarterback Trent Hurley, who suffered an upper-body injury in last week’s 35-13 victory over Rhode Island.

Terrance West rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns for Towson (8-2, 4-2), which is ranked sixth in the FCS Coaches Poll and lost for only the second time in its last 14 games. West leads all FCS players with 164.6 rushing yards per game and 26 touchdowns.

A pair of West 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter gave Towson a 21-10 lead at halftime. The Tigers, who have outscored opponents 108-14 in the third quarter, took a 28-10 lead during the period on Peter Athens’ 5-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Holder before Drew Evangelista’s field goal early in the fourth made it 31-10.